I'm a Cyber Monday TV deal expert, and these are the best sales on OLED, QLED and Mini-LEDs

Cyber Monday is officially here. That means plenty of deals on TVs, including discounts on brands like LG, Samsung and Sony, pouring in quickly. You might be feeling a bit overwhelmed right now. Lucky for you, I'm here to help.

As a TV expert, I spend most of my year testing the best TVs on the market. Once the holiday shopping season rolls around, I help people find beneficial deals, from ultra-affordable QLEDs to high-end OLEDs throughout Cyber Monday.

Currently, one of my favorite deals is the 65-inch Samsung QN90D, on sale for $1,497 at Amazon. This incredible Mini-LED TV is one of the best of the year for any serious TV viewer, and it's $800 off with this fabulous Cyber Monday deal.

TCL has the big deals locked down, with the 65" Q6 4K QLED TV available for $427 at Amazon.

I'll keep tabs on all the best TV deals throughout Cyber Monday and beyond.

My Favorite Black Friday TV Deals Now

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $399 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display for the price, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on gaming features like Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

Samsung 55" S85D OLED 4K TV: was $1,697 now $997 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65" QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,297 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. With quantum-dot color, incredible brightness and a full suite of gaming features, the QN90D is extremely versatile. It's great for showcasing sports, 4K/HDR movies and games on Xbox Series X and PS5. Right now, the 65-inch model is at its lowest price ever.

Hisense 100" U76N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Best Buy At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

OLED TVs

Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 at Amazon The 55-inch S95D's secret sauce is Samsung's incredible QD-OLED display, which blends the color- and brightness-boosting benefits of quantum dots with the unparalleled contrast of OLED. In addition to gobsmackingly good color volume (thanks, quantum dots!), the S95D is also capable of dazzlingly bright HDR highlights. (One of the first things I saw on the S95D was sunlight reflecting off a sword, and I talked gushed about it with my coworkers for a week straight.) The S95D is also equipped with every gaming feature you could ask for, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, FreeSync, and Samsung Gaming Hub. Just remember: Like all Samsung TVs, the S95D doesn't come with Dolby Vision support. For that, I would stick with the 55-inch LG G4.

Panasonic 65" Z95A OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,299 at Amazon New lowest price! Panasonic just returned to the US and its flagship OLED TV in the Z95A is one gorgeous new prospect that comes with advanced features like a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Amazon Fire TV interface. Dolby Atmos support is made all the better thanks to its 160W speaker system, which is quite the oomph on your TV. Note: This sold for $2,500 back in October.

Sony A95L QD-OLED TV : was $3,499 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's A95L is the pinnacle of OLED viewing experience. It leverages a quantum dot-enhanced OLED panel and is built for PS5 Pro with special features like HDR tone mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. But if that wasn't enough its leveraging of the Google TV interface gives you access to an immense amount of content, from paid streaming services to free channels, meaning you're never without something to enjoy.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L QD-OLED. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for home theater enthusiasts. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

Panasonic 65" Z85D OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

What is an OLED TV and why would I want one?

Unlike traditional LED TVs which rely on a backlight to illuminate their pixels, OLED TVs feature self-illuminating pixels that can be brightened and dimmed independently of one another. This means OLED TVs can consistently generate perfect black levels. Since contrast is a cornerstone of picture quality, this is a mighty big advantage, one that has positive impacts across the entire picture.

In addition to their perfect black levels and surgical contrast control, OLED TVs offer rich, voluminous color and the widest possible viewing angles money can buy. Since even the most affordable OLEDs (like the LG B4, on sale starting at $599 at Best Buy) are higher-end models, they typically arrive with several A/V- and gaming-related features, too, making them highly attractive sets for cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, gamers and everyone in between.

Despite their lofty reputation, OLED TVs have never been cheaper than they are right now during Black Friday 2024.

75 inch+ TVs

Samsung 75" Q70D QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy The Q70D is Samsung's mid-range QLED TV for 2024, and right now, its usual price has been cut a full $400. As a mid-range QLED, you're getting a quantum dot-enhanced picture and a handful of useful features, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and Samsung's built-in smart platform.

Sony 75" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $848 at Amazon The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you could do a lot worse than this Sony-branded, budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

Sony 75" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,798 at Amazon Get the big screen you've long dreamed of with this Sony Mini-LED from its 2024 lineup. Although it might not be an OLED TV, it still sports exceptional performance with incredible brightness, Dolby Vision support, and even PS5 exclusive features. The new Sony TVs also come equipped with free movies via Bravia TV, giving you a laundry list of entertainment to enjoy without ever needing a subscription.

TCL 75" QM85 QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 at Amazon This brand-new big TCL TV is perfect for the NBA season. It's got a new motion processing trick up its sleeve and sports a 120Hz panel to handle the best gaming has to offer. The range of HDR certifications are here and ready, as well, like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and more. It's a gaming delight on a massive screen made even better slashed down by $700.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Samsung 75" QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,997 now $1,747 at Amazon Although it's last year's model, the Samsung QN90C is still a worthy pick for entertainment. It offers Dolby Atmos with object tracking sound plus for incredible audio support in tandem with the beloved Samsung Gaming Hub. An anti-glare screen also means you can watch in practically any environment.

LG 77" B4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and recently dropped to around $2,499. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

Is 75 inches too big for a TV?

It may seem like overkill, but as long as you’re planning to sit between 8 and 12 feet away from your next TV, 75 inches is a perfectly reasonable size for a living room TV.

In fact. now that I’ve spent my fair share of time testing and watching 75-inch 4K TVs, I can confidently say that this size point is better than reasonable — it’s actually preferable.

Those who live in smaller homes (like a particularly cozy apartment) might be better off sticking with a TV in the 60- to 65-inch size range.

60-65 inch TVs

Samsung 65" S90D OLED 4K TV: was $2,199 now $1,397 at Amazon Samsung isn't one of the leading OLED TV makers for nothing and it shows on its brand-new, middle of the barrel OLED in the S90D. This corrals some of the best features Samsung has to offer, including HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung's Gaming Hub for unbridled action in cloud gaming platforms. The Samsung S90D might not be the most advanced of the bunch, but it still brings to the plate all the right features you'd want at an affordable rate.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $298 at Walmart If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 65" U7N Mini-lED 4K TV: was $999 now $677 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a value-forward Mini-LED TV and the discounted U8N is still too pricey for your taste, the Hisense U7N is just the ticket. Our testing revealed that the U7N doesn't get as bright as its higher-end series sibling, but it's nevertheless bright enough for most living spaces. Plus, it comes with many of the same gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and FreeSync.

TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $549 at Best Buy The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

50-59 inch TVs

TCL 50" Q5 QLED 4K TV: was $399 now $239 at Best Buy The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.