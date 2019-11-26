The best Black Friday washer and dryer deals of 2019

During the holidays, clothes, tablecloths, and linens are sure to get dirty with food and drink stains, hot chocolate spills, and more. Fortunately, Black Friday is a great time to shop for new appliances, as manufacturers and retailers often offer large discounts. We’ve rounded up the best deals for washing machines and clothes dryers for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Be sure to alsocheck out our picks for the best washing machines and the best clothes dryers.

Front-loading washing machine deals

LG WM3900HWA Washer was $1,199, now $799 @ Best Buy Now through December 5, this front-loading washer is on sale. It has a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, TurboWash 360, steam clean, and cold wash, to save you energy costs. It comes in black or white.View Deal

GE GFW450SSMWW washer: was $999, now $598 @ Lowes This 4.5-cu ft stackable front-load washer is Energy Star-certified, has an internal water heater, and can wash a load of laundry in 37 minutes. You can also create a custom wash cycle based on your needs and preferences.View Deal

Top-loading washing machine deals

Samsung WA54R7600AC Washer was $1,079, now $799 @ Best Buy Available in Champagne, Black, and White, this top-loading washer has a spacious 5.4-cubic foot capacity, steam sanitize, and a super speed mode that can wash an eight-pound load in 36 minutes. View Deal

Maytag MVWB835DW Washer was $999, now $648 @ Lowes This top-loading high-efficiency washer has a 5.3 cubic foot capacity, an impeller for tough stains, a sanitize cycle, and a deep clean option. It's also Energy Star-certified. View Deal

Clothes dryer deals

Samsung DVE45R6100C washer was $899, now $599 @ Best Buy This Samsung electric dryer has a massive 7.5 Cubic foot capacity, 10 preset drying cycles, steam sanitization, and comes in champagne or white. View Deal

Maytag MEDB835DW dryer was $999, now $648 @ Lowes This Maytag dryer has an 8.8 cubic-foot capacity, advanced moisture sensing, a rapid-dry cycle, and a sanitize cycle. It's only available in white, though.View Deal

Washer/dryer bundles