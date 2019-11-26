The best Black Friday washer and dryer deals of 2019

During the holidays, clothes, tablecloths, and linens are sure to get dirty with food and drink stains, hot chocolate spills, and more. Fortunately, Black Friday is a great time to shop for new appliances, as manufacturers and retailers often offer large discounts. We’ve rounded up the best deals for washing machines and clothes dryers for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.
Be sure to alsocheck out our picks for the best washing machines and the best clothes dryers.
Front-loading washing machine deals
LG WM3900HWA Washer was $1,199, now $799 @ Best Buy
Now through December 5, this front-loading washer is on sale. It has a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, TurboWash 360, steam clean, and cold wash, to save you energy costs. It comes in black or white.View Deal
Samsung WF45R6100AC washer was $899, now $599 @ Best Buy
This front-loading washer has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, ten washing cycles, five temperature settings, and comes in champagne or white.View Deal
GE GFW450SSMWW washer: was $999, now $598 @ Lowes
This 4.5-cu ft stackable front-load washer is Energy Star-certified, has an internal water heater, and can wash a load of laundry in 37 minutes. You can also create a custom wash cycle based on your needs and preferences.View Deal
Top-loading washing machine deals
Samsung WA54R7600AC Washer was $1,079, now $799 @ Best Buy
Available in Champagne, Black, and White, this top-loading washer has a spacious 5.4-cubic foot capacity, steam sanitize, and a super speed mode that can wash an eight-pound load in 36 minutes. View Deal
Maytag MVWB835DW Washer was $999, now $648 @ Lowes
This top-loading high-efficiency washer has a 5.3 cubic foot capacity, an impeller for tough stains, a sanitize cycle, and a deep clean option. It's also Energy Star-certified. View Deal
Clothes dryer deals
Samsung DVE45R6100C washer was $899, now $599 @ Best Buy
This Samsung electric dryer has a massive 7.5 Cubic foot capacity, 10 preset drying cycles, steam sanitization, and comes in champagne or white. View Deal
Maytag MEDB835DW dryer was $999, now $648 @ Lowes
This Maytag dryer has an 8.8 cubic-foot capacity, advanced moisture sensing, a rapid-dry cycle, and a sanitize cycle. It's only available in white, though.View Deal
Washer/dryer bundles
Buy 2 Samsung appliances: get $200 gift card @ Best Buy
For a limited time, buy two Samsung appliances totaling $2,499 or more at Best Buy, and get a free $200 gift card. This sale is applicable for My Best Buy members only. (My Best Buy membership is free).View Deal