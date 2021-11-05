Quick! This Peloton alternative is $500 off in an early Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday deals to add an exercise bike to your home gym, we’ve got good news — one of the best Peloton alternatives has just dropped $500 thanks to early Black Friday sales.

NordicTrack has the Commercial S22i Studio Cycle on sale for $1,499, putting a whopping $500 back in your pocket. The early Black Friday deal includes the cost of delivery and assembly, plus 30 days of free iFit family membership. The bike is also in stock right now, so you’ll be able to start spinning well before the holidays. This is easily among the best Black Friday exercise bike deals we've seen so far.

The NordicTrack S22i is one of the brand’s premium indoor cycling bikes. It features a 22-inch rotating HD screen, letting you to take HIIT and strength training classes without having to work around the bike. That's something you can’t do on the similarly priced Peloton Bike. The S22i also comes with a pair of three-pound dumbbells for the strength classes.

The bike arrives with one month free of iFit, NordicTrack’s studio of on-demand and live classes. After the free trial, the iFit membership costs $39 per month for a Family Membership, which gives you up to five different profiles and is the same cost as a Peloton membership. If you don't need multiple profiles, NordicTrack also offers an individual plan that costs $15/month—the same as its mobile app subscription. (Can’t decide between the two bikes? Check out Peloton vs NordicTrack : how to choose the right bike for you).

When it comes to the bike itself, the NordicTrack has 24 different digital resistance levels, a top incline of 20% and a maximum decline of 10%. The S22i's magnetic resistance system is digitally controlled with buttons on the handlebars, which means that instructors can adjust your resistance remotely while you take their class. NordicTrack also updated the bike to make the resistance even quieter, so you can easily do an early morning spin class while the kids are still asleep. NordicTrack's iFit has a neat "global" training feature that lets you follow instructors around the world and check out the scenery, too.

Like most of the best exercise bikes on the market, the NordicTrack S22i has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can listen to the classes via headphones and connect your heart rate monitor to the bike.

Overall, it’s a brilliant buy that is probably a more versatile, and cheaper option than the Peloton Bike. Don’t hang around — NordicTrack has said this deal will only last ‘while supplies last’, so if you're shopping for an exercise bike, or planning on giving one as a gift this year, now’s your chance. See you in the saddle.