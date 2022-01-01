New Year's sale takes 22% off DreamCloud luxury mattress

If you're looking to pamper yourself this new year, mattress manufacturer DreamCloud has a flash sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, DreamCloud is taking 22% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress from $701. That's $198 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen. Even better, you'll get a free memory foam pillow, mattress protector, and bed sheets with any mattress purchase.

This premium memory foam mattress is perfect for restless and hot sleepers, and offers good support in a range of sleeping positions. It’s well-priced without a sale, considering the premium materials and innovative sleep tech on offer, so with a 22% discount it isn’t one to miss. You’ll get free shipping and returns, plus 365 nights to try your new mattress at home to make sure it’s perfect for you.

The Luxury Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for restless sleepers. It's designed to offer constant pressure relief around your back, neck, and hips, and it regulates temperature so that you don’t overheat during sleep. It comes with a 365-night trial and is covered by a market-leading Forever Warranty too.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a fantastic memory foam mattress designed with a cooling cover. This, combined with a layer of breathable foam, dissipates body heat so that it doesn’t pool in the mattress. It isn't a proper cooling mattress, but if you want a comfy, supportive and breathable hybrid for less than comparable models, it’s an excellent choice.

Like its sister brand Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud offers a Forever Warranty. The average is 10 years, so you won’t get any better than this. The brand also offers free shipping and a clear returns policy — if you change your mind during the trial period, DreamCloud will collect the mattress for free (some mattress in a box brands charge for this) and refund your money.

Choose the bundle instead and you'll set yourself up with The DreamCloud, plus luxury bedding and accessories for less. These include two of the brand's best pillows for sleeping, plus a quality mattress protector to keep your bed fresher for longer.