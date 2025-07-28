Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 21 summer deals I'd buy for my backyard
Transform your outdoor space without breaking the bank
Hoping to transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis this summer? Walmart has you covered. Th retail giant just launched an epic Patio and Garden event with up to 50% off everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space.
From string lights and fire pits to lounge chairs and grills, Walmart's sale has summer deals starting at just $12 — meaning you can create the space of your dreams without breaking the bank.
If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. Keep scrolling for all my favorite deals. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop Walmart's outdoor and patio deals
- Grills and accessories: deals from $12
- DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $27
- Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $39
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $99 now $44
- Funcid 4 ft Raised Garden Bed: was $129 now $63
- Lacoo 2 Pack Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $179 now $72
- LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo: was $269 now $116
- Hearth and Harbor Set of 2 Chaise Lounge Chairs: was $239 now $148
- Costway Picnic Table Bench Set: was $339 now $159
- Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $199
- Summit Living 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $439 now $289
Best Walmart Outdoor Deals
Grills and accessories: deals from $12 @ Walmart
From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge sale on grills and outdoor cooking accessories with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads.
This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
Grow your favorite plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and succulents in this raised garden bed with 5 tiers. Each tier holds up to a whopping 20 pounds. The garden bed is compact, durable and simple to assemble.
This powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.
Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.
The perfect storage solution for your garden, patio, pool or garage, this cabinet will hold all of your outdoor cushions, tools and equipment to create a clutter-free space. It's both stylish and practical and it's also easy to move around.
Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rwicker structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds.
Lay back and relax in comfort and style with these lounge chairs that are sturdy, durable and feature an adjustable back with 5 different positions to choose from. They're easy to assemble and are resistant to UV rays, fading, water, mildew and rust.
This 5 x 3 ft outdoor metal shed with a sliding roof and lockable door is a perfect way to store your yard equipment throughout the year. It's constructed with 0.27 mm-thick galvanized steel panels and an aluminum frame for security and durability. The roof is sloped to avoid water pooling, and a 72.5" overall height means you can store extra-long tools in there without a problem.
This picnic table is the perfect spot to host your next family barbecue. Made of eco-friendly, durable and tough materials, the table is perfect for outdoor use and you don't have to worry about it fading, peeling or cracking. It will last years in your backyard.
Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.
This swinging chair with an ergonomic design has thick cushioning and great support, making it comfortable enough to sit in for hours. Its adorable design will add an element of chic style to any space and its durable enough to be used indoors and outdoors. Plus, the chair is lightweight and easy to move.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.
For just $289, this stainless steel propane gas grill is a total steal. It features 4 burners, a side burner and a designated prep space. It's the perfect addition to your next backyard barbecue.
This lightweight, self-propelled lawn mower features a 21" heavy-duty steel cutting deck and a multi-blade cutting system for the perfect cut. It also features a 40V 5Ah battery and charger.
