This is the ideal bedsheet thread count to stay cool and avoid overheating while sleeping this summer

Thread count is a term you'll often come across while shopping for bedsheets. While it may seem like a complicated piece of bedding jargon, it's easy to get to grips with, and what's more, choosing sheets with the right thread count can make a significant difference to your overall sleep experience.

While there are a wide variety of bedsheet options in terms of colors, patterns and material, it’s wise to invest in good old cotton or any similar lightweight fabric.

Why? These naturally promote breathability and cooler sleep when the temperature soars during a heatwave, plus you can always dress them up during winter for extra coziness — translating to year-round use.

However, bedsheet thread count also matters when it comes to the feel and temperature regulation of your bed; you don't want to invest in one of the best mattresses only to cover it in bedding that's working against it.

Here, we deep-dive into what thread count means and what you should be looking out for if your priority is to enjoy cool and uninterrupted sleep this summer.

What does thread count mean?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sheet's thread count refers to the total number of horizontal and vertical threads woven per one inch square of fabric, and can be used to indicate the feel of the fabric, as well as how soft it is.

It is measured by adding the number of lengthwise (warp) and widthwise (weft) —which means that a 400 thread count cotton sheet consists of 200 warp threads and 200 weft threads woven per square inch.

Bedsheets with a higher thread count are often considered to be of a superior quality, but this also depends on the materials and the type of weave.

"While it's often marketed as a sign of quality, thread count alone doesn't determine how soft, breathable, or durable sheets are," says Byron Golub, Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Saatva.

"Other factors like the type of fabric, weave, and fiber quality matter just as much."

What is the ideal threadcount for summer?

Bedsheet thread count typically ranges between 200-800 and beyond. A higher thread count translates to more thread woven into the fabric, making it denser and less breathable, which is exactly what you should avoid during summer.

"For warmer months, a thread count between 200 and 400 is ideal," says Golub. "This range allows for more airflow and breathability, helping to keep you cool at night. Going too high can trap heat, especially in dense weaves or synthetic blends."

However, it is important to note that this depends on the material and weave you're choosing.

For example, 'Percale' weave, also called the plain weave, is often preferred during summer since it consists of a simple one-over, one-under stitching pattern that creates a balanced and breathable fabric.

A 'sateen' weave, on the other hand, is more tightly woven and is, therefore, better suited to winter or those prone to sleep cold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we mentioned, summer is the time for lighter materials, so opting for a crisp cotton sheet with a thread count between 200-400 can offer a cool refreshing sleep, perfect for hot and humid nights.

Fan of linens? Thread count is generally not a factor to asses the quality of linen sheets, simply because it features a looser and more open weave. What you need to look for instead is GSM— grams per square meter. This basically means the weight of the fabric rather than the number of threads.

Here's a quick list of the best bedsheet materials Golub recommends for cooler sleep in summer:

Cotton (especially percale weave): Crisp, breathable and classic. Look for 200–400 thread count.

Crisp, breathable and classic. Look for 200–400 thread count. Linen: Naturally cooling, moisture-wicking and airy. No need to focus on thread count since it’s measured differently.

Naturally cooling, moisture-wicking and airy. No need to focus on thread count since it’s measured differently. Bamboo (viscose or lyocell): Silky soft, temperature-regulating and great for hot sleepers. Best in the 250–350 thread count range.

Silky soft, temperature-regulating and great for hot sleepers. Best in the 250–350 thread count range. Tencel: Another eco-friendly, breathable option that’s smooth and cool to the touch. Ideal in the 300–400 range.

My other top bedding tips for sleeping cool this summer

1. Opt for natural, moisture-wicking materials

An easy way to help with a cooler sleep is to ensure your sheets are made from organic materials like cotton, bamboo, wool and linen during summer. These are naturally soft, breathable and moisture-wicking, which means better airflow and sweat absorption.

These lightweight fabrics can help prevent overheating and night sweats, which is useful during summer heatwaves. But they can also be used year-round; you simply need to add a fluffy comforter or the best weighted blankets for a cozy sleep setup.

2. Use a top sheet instead of a comforter on hot nights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, a comforter is probably the last item you'd want over you on a hot night. But for many of us, sleeping without some sort of cover can feel strange.

I recently started using a simple cotton top sheet in place of my fluffy comforter, and found it to be the ultimate solution to beat the heat.

Not only does it provide me with coverage and supreme softness, it's also lightweight and breathable, meaning I was able to say goodbye to stuffiness and discomfort during nights when temperatures peaked at over 28°C (82.4°F).

3. Invest in a cooling pillow

Keeping your head cool is just as important as the rest of your body, which is why we suggest teaming your bedding with one of the best pillows made with specialized cooling tech.

From cooling-gel infused fill materials, cool-to-the-touch top covers and side ventilation to promote airflow, modern technology and design has enabled pillows to be more than just a plush headrest.

Want a pillow that is organic as well as cooling? Keep an eye out for those made from latex, down or wool, as these are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does a higher thread count always mean better quality?

While bedsheets with a higher thread count are usually perceived to be of better quality, this might not be the case every time.

Beyond the reasonable range of thread count we mentioned for each type of fabric and weave, it's unlikely that a higher number will make any significant changes in terms of performance or feel.

In fact, opting for too many threads for the sake of doing it can end up being counterproductive, depending on when you're using the bedding.

"While very low thread counts may feel rough, excessively high thread counts (600+) can be a marketing gimmick, achieved by twisting multiple thin fibers together, sometimes at the expense of breathability," says Golub.

"A high-quality 300-thread count sheet made from long-staple cotton will often outperform a cheaper 800-thread count set," he adds.