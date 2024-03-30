The best Beautyrest mattress sales for March 2024: up to $800 off with new deals

The best Beautyrest mattress sale this month takes up to $800 off the Beautyrest Black mattress when purchased alongside an adjustable base, or $300 off of every mattress size when purchased as a stand alone product. That means that you can buy a B-Class Beautyrest Black mattress for $1,899 from $2,199.

The Beautyrest Black is a luxury innerspring mattress from the brand’s premium line. Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress 2024 guide, the Beautyrest Black comes in a range of different firmness options, which means that it’s suitable for a wide range of sleepers.

Also on sale this month is the Beautyrest Black Hybrid, which uses many of the same materials as the Beautyrest Black but with the addition of extra memory foam for additional body contouring. This month, you can buy a queen size Beautyrest Black Hybrid for $1,899 from $2,199.

While there aren’t any discounts on the Beautyrest Harmony Lux this month, purchase of this fully customizable luxury mattress makes you eligible for 50% off when purchasing any two Beautyrest pillows (the Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillows are $199 per pillow, which equates to a healthy saving of almost $200.)

Mattress purchase includes free White Glove delivery, a 100 night sleep trial and a 10 year warranty. Let’s now take a closer look at the best Beautyrest mattress sales of the month.

3 best Beautyrest mattress deals

1. Beautyrest Black: From $2,049 <a href="https://beautyrest.7sb2uw.net/c/221109/689193/10598?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautyrest.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-mattress" data-link-merchant="beautyrest.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,749 at Beautyrest

The Beautyrest Black is a mattress from the brand’s premium line, offering the next level of customization. You can choose from four different firmness options — Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm — as well as upgrading each firmness option to include a Pillow Top cover, which provides a sumptuously luxe sleep surface. Then, there are four different ranges to choose from, each offering a slight upgrade on design features. Right now, you can save $300 across all 9B-Class (the standard range) mattress sizes when you buy the Beautyrest Black. If you buy an adjustable base at the same time, this saving increases to a substantial $800. Plus, you’ll also be eligible for 50% off when you purchase two Beautyrest pillows. This discount means you can buy a queen size B-Class (the standard range) for $1,899 from $2,199. When purchasing a mattress as a standalone product, savings climb up to $600 on the larger mattress sizes on the mattress’ top of the line K-Class range.

2. Beautyrest Black Hybrid: From $2,049 <a href="https://beautyrest.7sb2uw.net/c/221109/689193/10598?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautyrest.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="beautyrest.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,749 at Beautyrest

The key difference between the Beautyrest Black and the Beautyrest Black Hybrid is the inclusion of a thicker layer of memory foam for a deeper contouring feel. Firmness and comfort is subjective, so whether this is right for you will depend largely on your sleep preferences and needs. As with the Beautyrest Black, there are four different firmness levels and four different ranges to choose from, as well as the option to upgrade to a pillow-top. In terms of the pricing structure, the Beautyrest Black Hybrid has the same MSRPs as the Beautyrest Black — so which you opt for depends on preference for that typical memory foam ‘hug’ feel or not. The Beautyrest Black Hybrid is also on sale, which means that you can buy a B-Class queen size mattress for $1,899 from $2,199. You’ll also then be eligible to save 50% on two Beautyrest pillows.

3. Beautyrest Harmony Lux: <a href="https://beautyrest.7sb2uw.net/c/221109/689193/10598?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautyrest.com%2Fproducts%2Fharmony-lux-mattress" data-link-merchant="beautyrest.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">From $1,299 at Beautyrest, plus 50% off two pillows

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux, a luxury innerspring mattress that also comes in four different firmness options. There’s also the option to upgrade to a pillow-top, for an elevated, cloud-like sleep feel. There’s also two ranges to choose from, one offering advanced temperature regulation and support. Beautyrest sales are few and far between, and right now you'll pay full MSRP for the Harmony Lux. However, mattress purchase makes you eligible for 50% off two Beautyrest pillows of your choice. With the Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillows retailing at $199 per pillow, this equates to a healthy saving of nearly $200. However, we have previously seen savings of up to $300 on the Harmony Lux during major holidays. With Memorial Day coming up in late May, we would like to see these levels of savings recreated — or, better yet, topped.

How much is a Beautyrest mattress?

The MSRP on Beautyrest mattresses fluctuates most months, with the cheapest prices arriving near major holiday sales such as Presidents' Day or Black Friday. Each mattress is fully customizable, featuring different firmness ratings and ranges. This is how much Beautyrest mattresses cost this month, going on the price of a standard model:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 MSRP: Sale price (March 2024) Beautyrest Black (Queen) From $2,199 $1,899 Beautyrest Black Hybrid (Queen) From $2,199 $1,899 Beautyrest Harmony (Queen) From $699 N/A Beautyrest Harmony Hybrid (Queen) From $999 N/A Beautyrest Harmony Lux (Queen) From $1,299 N/A Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid (Queen) From $1,699 N/A Beautyrest PressureSmart (Queen) From $1,399 N/A Beautyrest Select (Queen) From $699 N/A Beautyrest Select Hybrid (Queen) From $1,099 N/A

The best Beautyrest mattress sales in full

Recent updates

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

1. Beautyrest Black mattress deals The fully customizable Beautyrest Black is on sale with up to $800 off Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin XL - Cal king | Depth : 13.5-16.5" | Turn : No | Filling : Hybrid - memory foam, latex and coils | Comfort : Plush to Extra Firm | Trial : 100 nights | Warranty : 10 years | MSRP : $2,049 - $5,799 Fully customizable Zone lumbar support Option to upgrade to a pillow-top Cutting edge cooling technology Anti-microbial cover Vast level of customization can be confusing 100 night sleep trial

Beautyrest is part of the Serta Simmons Bedding group, which have been making mattresses in the US since 1870. Beautyrest is the brand behind some of the best luxury mattresses that we sleep on today. The Beautyrest Black is one of them. It offers a vast level of customization, making it suitable for almost any type of sleeper.

The Beautyrest Black boasts four different firmness levels, as well as the option to upgrade each to a pillow-top, which is a thick layer of padding that provides an elevated, cloud-like sleep experience. There's then four different ranges to choose from, each offering an upgrade in performance on the previous range — which is why the MSRP ranges from $2,049 to $5,799.

While some might enjoy having such a heavy hand in creating their dream bed, we wonder if there's such a thing as too much customization. If you're undaunted by the sheer level of choice available here, this month's Beautyrest Black mattress sale might seal the deal.

There's up to $800 off the Beautyrest Black when purchased alongside an adjustable base. When purchasing as a standalone product, you can save between $300-$600, depending on the range you choose from. Mattress purchase comes with free white glove delivery, which includes the set up of your mattress in your chosen room. Beautyrest beds also come with a 100 night sleep trial (which is a little on the slim side for a luxury mattress) and a 10 year warranty.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

2. Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress deals The best Beautyrest mattress for pressure relief — on sale with up to $800 off Best for: Memory foam fans | Sizes: Twin XL - Cal king | Depth: 12.5" | Turn : No | Filling: Memory foam, latex and coils | Comfort : Plush, Medium and Firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $2,049 - $5,499 Contouring pressure relief Memory foam 'hug' Fully customizable Zone lumbar support Vast level of customization can be confusing 100 night sleep trial No option to upgrade to pillow-top

The key difference between the Beautyrest Black and the Beautyrest Black Hybrid is that the latter is a traditional tight-top mattress with multiple memory foam layers for cradling pressure relief. The Beautyrest Black is for memory foam fans that love that typical memory foam 'hug', so there isn't an option to upgrade to a pillow-top here.

There's also three comfort layers to choose from (Plush, Medium, Firm) compared to the Beautyrest Black's four. Far from being a negative, we think that having a more streamlined customization is a good thing. There are still four different ranges ('classes') to choose from, each offering an upgrade on the previous.

Price wise, you'll pay the same on a standard B-Class for the Beautyrest Black as you will the Beautyrest Black Hybrid, so which you opt for comes down to personal preference. This month's Beautyrest sales takes up to $800 off the Beautyrest Black Hybrid when purchased alongside an adjustable base, and between $300-$600 when buying the mattress as a standalone product. That means you can buy a queen size Beautyrest Black Hybrid for $1,899 (was $2,199.)

Again, there's free white glove delivery, a 100 night sleep trial and a 10 year warranty. Changed your mind? Don't worry, returns are free.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

3. Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress deals The best Beautyrest mattress for advanced cooling — get two pillows at 50% off Best for: Hot sleepers | Sizes: Twin - Cal king | Depth : 15-15" | Turn: No | Comfort: Plush, Medium, Firm, Extra Firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,299 - $2,699 Upgrade for exceptional cooling Sustainable materials Four different levels of firmness Outstanding motion isolation Sturdy edge support Slight heat retention in standard model

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is a luxury innerspring that also offers a fully customizable sleep surface. There are four different firmness options to choose from, ranging from Plush to Extra firm, as well as the option to upgrade each comfort level to a pillow-top for an extra $200.

You can then choose between the standard Premier Anchor Island or upgrade to the Exceptional Coral Island model, where you'll get twice the memory foam and advanced cooling technology. Upgrading means paying an additional $500 on a queen, but could be money well spent if you're a particularly hot sleeper. (If that's you, you might want to check out our roundup of the best cooling mattresses.)

While you will pay full MSRP on the Beautyrest Harmony Lux this month, mattress purchase does mean you'll be eligible to save 50% when purchasing two Beautyrest pillows. This equates to a healthy saving of $200 when purchasing the Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillows, luxury feather down pillows which cost $199 each.

Again, you'll get a 100 night sleep trial, a ten year warranty, plus free white glove delivery with every mattress purchase.

Which Beautyrest mattress should you choose?

As when buying any mattress, which Beautyrest mattress you choose depends on both your sleep needs and budget. With the Beautyrest Black, Beautyrest Black Hybrid and Beautyrest Harmony Lux all offering extensive customization, you can tailor each mattress to your own specific requirements. However, each upgrade also means an increase in price, so this could work out to be expensive. So let’s focus our attention on the key differences between the entry-level models.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

Side sleepers will appreciate the lofty, cloud-like feel of the Beautyrest Black mattress — especially when upgrading to a pillow-top (a pillow-top isn’t available in the Extra Firm.) Meanwhile, back and combination sleepers will love the dense layers of memory foam of the Beautyrest Black Hybrid, which provides outstanding pressure relief.

For the eco conscious among us, you’ll likely be drawn to the Beautyrest Harmony Lux, the outer layer of which is made from up to 60 plastic bottles plucked from our waterways. While some reviews state that the standard range, the Premier Anchor Island, does retain a little heat, the Exceptional Coral Island range boast three layers of active cooling memory foam, as well as twice the memory foam as the standard range.

Upgrading to the Exceptional Coral Island range does mean a price increase of $500 when buying a queen, but could work out to be a worthwhile investment if you hail from a hot climate or sleep particularly hot.

Beautyrest mattress sales FAQs

Are Beautyrest mattresses worth it?

Are Beautyrest mattresses worth it? If you know what you need and want from your mattress then yes - absolutely. Beautyrest is part of the Serta Simmons Bedding group, which have over a century of mattress-making experience under their belt. So we can safely assume that they know a thing or two about crafting quality beds.

There are four collections to choose from; Black, Harmony, PressureSmart and Select, which is Beautyrest's budget range. There are nine mattresses in total. While the sheer level of customization on some of their models could seem daunting for some, others may appreciate being to tailor make a mattress to their own specific sleep needs.

When purchasing a premium mattress, you would expect the benefits to match the high price tag. While the free white glove delivery (which includes the set up of your new mattress) and free returns are generous, the 100 night sleep trial is a little on the conservative side.

Do I need a Beautyrest mattress promo code?

Generally speaking, you don't need a Beautyrest promo code to claim your savings when there's a Beautyrest mattress sale, as all discounts are automatically applied at checkout. However, if you're buying a mattress and want to claim your 50% off two pillows, you will need to use the code PILLOW50 for your discount to be applied.

Can you return a Beautyrest mattress?

Beautyrest mattresses are free to return, provided that it's within the 100 night sleep trial (which is a little on the shorter side for such a premium brand) and, ideally, after you've spent a month sleeping on it. This 30 day 'break in' period is to allow your body to adjust to the bed, but isn't enforced requirement from Beautyrest. After deciding that your mattress isn't right for you, lodge a request online and Beautyrest will be in touch to arrange a collection.

The best time to buy a Beautyrest mattress

When is the best time to buy a Beautyrest mattress?

Beautyrest mattress sales do happen, but they tend to be reserved for major holidays, like Memorial Day and Black Friday. During the recent Presidents' Day mattress sales, we saw the Beautyrest Harmony Lux discounted by $300, which increased to $800 when purchasing alongside an adjustable base.

When they do happen, Beautyrest mattress sales still tend to be on the conservative side and not every mattress will be on sale. So when they do happen and the mattress you're after is discounted, it's worth jumping on it.