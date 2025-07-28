This foldable 3-in-1 MagSafe charger helped me ditch pesky wires — and it’s just $12 right now

If you’re ever going away on a trip for any period of time, I always recommend bringing a MagSafe charger. That’s even true if you own any of the best Android phones around.

On my most recent weekend getaway, I brought along a new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger with me because I always pack as light as possible — and it’s under $13 right now.

Amazon currently has the Iniu WI-222 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger at 54% off its original price, bringing its cost from $27 to $12. That’s a generous discount for a charger that’s ingeniously designed for anyone who travels because of how compact it is. Plus, you won’t have to bring other pesky power adapters and charging cables.

Iniu WI-222: was $27 now $12 at Amazon Stop overpacking and save room with the Iniu WI-222 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger. It features a foldable design that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Plus, it can also be folded in such a way that you can still access StandBy mode on iPhone.

I test a lot of the best MagSafe chargers, and while I do enjoy their utility when I’m at home or in the office, some of them are actually pretty pricey. Take for example the Mophie 3-in-1 Extendable MagSafe Stand, which is unique for its extendable stand. However, I’ve rarely ever seen it on sale or under $100.

In contrast, the Iniu WI-222 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger is already affordable at $27 — but it’s even better right now because it’s under $13. Normally I don’t see many MagSafe chargers at this price point, let alone one that can also charge my Apple Watch and AirPods. You really can’t overlook the savings here.

Secondly, its foldable design makes it compact enough to throw into my backpack without taking much room. When it’s unfolded, I can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously.

ven though charging speeds are capped at 7.5W for iPhones, 5W for AirPods, and 2.5W for Apple Watches, it’s less of an issue because I usually charge my devices overnight, uninterrupted. It can charge an iPhone 14, for example, in about 3.2 hours if that’s the only thing it’s charging.

And finally, I also like its foldable design that makes it a breeze to set up and take down. It features this soft-touch matter finish that’s pretty good at repelling fingerprints, smudges and liquids. I can also still access StandBy mode on my iPhone, which is the perfect bedside companion when I’m away from home.

