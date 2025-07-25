Gearing up to go back to school? This is the one bedding product your dorm room needs

Be it school or college, a new academic year is always exciting. While you stock up on new bags, books, bedsheets and plushies to transform your dorm room into a cozy haven, prioritizing clean sleep can end up at the bottom of the pile.

While it may not be possible to swap your dorm bed for one of the best mattresses for all sleepers, you can definitely work toward keeping it free of bed bugs, dust mites, stains and spills. All you need is a simple bedding addition: a waterproof mattress encasement.

The best mattress protectors are all made with the same goal in mind, but what you really need is something which safeguards your bed from all sides, which is where an encasement enters the picture. Here are three reasons why a mattress encasement should be at the top of your back-to-school shopping list…

3 reasons why your dorm bed needs a waterproof mattress encasement

1. Works as a barrier against spills and stains

No one is immune to life's mishaps in the form of spills and stains, and a waterproof mattress encasement might just save you from hours of fixing your old dorm bed.

These come with specialized TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) backing which acts as a barrier preventing spillages and stains from seeping into your mattress surface. This could otherwise damage the bed and even cause mold and mildew.

2. Keeps away dust mites and bed bugs

Are you someone prone to allergies? If you are then you should shop for a mattress encasement that is hypoallergenic or anti-microbial.

These can effectively safeguard your mattress from dust mites, bed bugs and other pests, which if left untreated can not only damage the bed but also interrupt your much needed hours of rest.

With a mattress encasement, you won't need to know how to get rid of bed bugs in your mattress because they won't be able to penetrate the fabric.

3. Saves you time and energy when regular cleaning is not possible

Let's be real — Cleaning your mattress regularly is unlikely to make your exciting 'to-do at college' list. While we still think it's the right way to go, using a waterproof mattress encasement will save you time and energy to an extent.

In fact, when you finally get round to giving your mattress refresh, it'll be a lot easier to do because you won't be battling tough stains.

Picked up one of the best mattresses for college students? Popping on a waterproof encasement on your new bed will not only guarantee cleaner sleep but also extend the life of your mattress, by preserving the freshness and comfort for longer.

