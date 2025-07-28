Adidas back-to-school sales live at Amazon from $11 — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now
I found the best deals on Adidas gear this week
Adidas deals are stellar this week! A bunch of Adidas’ most popular items are seeing price cuts thanks to this sale at Amazon. Whether you’re on the lookout for running shoes or comfy sweats, there are plenty to choose from here.
For example, right now you can get the Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker on sale from $88 at Amazon. When we tested these out in our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review, we loved their stylish design and smooth feel underfoot.
Plus, you can get this super-comfy Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt on sale from $13 at Amazon. Finally, if you're on the hunt for back to school essentials, the Adidas Foundation 6 Backpack is down 20% to $39 right now.
Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out the different color options available in your size. For more savings, take a look at our Amazon promo codes, and see this rare Birkenstock sale at Nordstrom Rack.
Quick Links
- shop all Adidas deals at Amazon
- Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $11
- Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $55 now from $13
- Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now from $14
- Superlite Cap (Men's): was $26 now from $18
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18
- Jogit Running Sneaker (Women's): was $32 now from $23
- Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now from $27
- Vulcraid3r Slip Ons (Unisex): was $55 now from $36
- Foundation 6 Backpack: was $50 now from $39
- VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $75 now from $56
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $56
- Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $88
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These affordable running sneakers from Adidas are a great addition to your kit bag. They're lightweight thanks to their mesh upper and Adidas LIGHTMOTION cushioning, which gives your feet extra support. As a bonus, they're also partially made with recycled materials.
These Adidas slip-on skate shoes exude a simple, sophisticated air. They have two stretch panels at the sides and an Adidas logo on the tongue. They come in black, white and navy color options.
The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.
This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt is a must-have for cooler weather. It's soft and cozy, with ribbed cuffs to keep warmth in! Plus, there are a ton of color options to match your favorite outfits.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)
This Adidas sleeveless polo shirt is designed for use on the golf course, but it's cute and sporty look has me convinced it'd be great for everyday wear too. It's breathable, wicks sweat and has vents to keep you cool, with four buttons and an Adidas logo to add a pop of color.
This Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie is great for those unexpected showers, since it's water-repellent and will keep you dry in light rain. You can wear it as-is or layer it over a sweater in colder weather.
Accessories
A nice hat can perfectly complete an outfit, and this lightweight hat from Adidas is versatile enough to wear with anything.
With an eye-catching two-tone design, this Adidas bag can carry a 15-inch laptop and offers a whole host of zippable pockets, as well as space for up to two 32 oz water bottles which makes it ideal for the gym, too.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.