Epic Bose sale knocks up to $120 off headphones and speakers — 7 audio deals worth shopping now

Hoping to score some new audio devices before heading back to school? Look no further than Bose — the audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

In celebration of the upcoming school year, Bose is hosting a back to school sale on Amazon with up to 35% off. If you're in the market for a speaker, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $129. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, which are $120 off.

Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling headphones to help you focus during your study session or you want a new speaker for your dorm room, these Bose deals are the way to go. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.

Best Bose Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.