Epic Bose sale knocks up to $120 off headphones and speakers — 7 audio deals worth shopping now
Score back to school savings on the best Bose audio devices
Hoping to score some new audio devices before heading back to school? Look no further than Bose — the audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market.
In celebration of the upcoming school year, Bose is hosting a back to school sale on Amazon with up to 35% off. If you're in the market for a speaker, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $129. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, which are $120 off.
Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling headphones to help you focus during your study session or you want a new speaker for your dorm room, these Bose deals are the way to go. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Bose deals on Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99
- Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $149 now $129
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $199
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $229
- Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $20 off, you have yourself a great deal.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.
The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $120 less, these are nearly perfect.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
