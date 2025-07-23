Avocado launches its firmest organic mattress yet — and it’s perfect for supporting tall, heavy, and active people

Eco-luxury brand Avocado Green is well known for its sustainable, organic sleep products, and it has now unveiled its most supportive bed yet: The Avocado Extra Firm Mattress.

Starting this month, you can buy the Avocado Green Extra Firm Mattress from $1,899 at Avocado Green. It's a premium price tag, but it's the MSRP we'd expect from the brand behind our top pick for best organic mattresses in 2025. You'll also get a one-year trial and a 25-year warranty.

The Avocado Extra Firm Mattress Release date: July 2025

Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king)

Warranty: 25 years

Trial: One year

The price also reflects the quality of the Extra Firm Mattress's premium, sustainable materials. Standing surprisingly short at 9.5" tall, the heavy-duty mattress has firmness rating of 10/10 (10 being the firmest) and can support up to 1,200 lbs.

This weight capacity makes it an ideal choice for heavier bodies or plus-sized couples, along with tall sleepers and those with chronic back pain who need sag-resistance support. It's also designed for athletes who appreciate firm, spine-aligning support and lower-profile sleep surface.

Along with the Extra Firm Mattress's durability for different body types, another major benefit is its eco-friendliness. Made with materials including GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and recycled steel coils, the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress has a design similar to those of the year's best firm mattresses.

The Avocado Extra Firm Mattress: from $1899 at Avocado Green

A brand new model, the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress is not currently discounted. This means you'll get a twin for $1,899, and a queen size for $2,599. However, regular Avocado mattress sales are known for 15% discounts and deals that take up to $250 off, so we predict this ultra-firm bed will be on sale soon. Regardless of sale, you'll still get the benefits of a 25-year warranty and a one-year sleep trial.

Avocado Extra Firm Mattress: Price

Avocado mattresses tend to sit in the premium price tier, and the Extra Firm model is no exception. There are currently no deals on the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress, so you can currently only buy it for its full retail price. Here are the official MSRPs of the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress:

Avocado Extra Firm Mattress twin: $1,899

$1,899 Avocado Extra Firm Mattress twin XL: $1,999

$1,999 Avocado Extra Firm Mattress full: $2,499

$2,499 Avocado Extra Firm Mattress queen: $2,599

$2,599 Avocado Extra Firm Mattress king: $3,599

$3,599 Avocado Extra Firm Mattress Cal king: $3,599



While the Extra Firm Mattress isn't currently discounted, deals from Avocado are pretty common so it's worth holding out for a mattress sale. It also comes with decent benefits, such as a generous one-year sleep trial and a 25-year warranty.

Avocado Extra Firm Mattress: Features

(Image credit: Avocado Green)

Avocado is known for creating some of the best-rated luxury mattresses on the market, especially if you're looking for a premium bed made from organic, sustainable materials.

The Extra Firm Mattress's promise to provide clean, eco-friendly comfort is backed up by green mattress certifications. These eco-credentials include GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, GOLS-certified organic latex, and FSC-certified Pure Talalay latex.

Like the best hybrid mattresses, this 9.5" bed includes individually-wrapped heavy-duty steel coils for boosted support and durability.

However, the Extra Firm mattress uses coils in what they describe as a "heavy duty support system" for pressure relief, firmness and durability. This features two 3" layers of coils, which means up 2,112 individually wrapped coils. In between them sits a 0.5" layer of organic coconut fiber pads that are infused with organic latex, which Avocado says acts as a supportive buffer.

The brand also points to these coconut fiber pads, as well as the coils, organic Dunlop latex and layer of organic wool as helping temperature regulation and airflow in the mattress.