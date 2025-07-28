One of Asics' most comfortable running sneakers is now $40 cheaper — here’s why I recommend it
The Asics Gel-Kayano 31 just launched last summer and has been praised (including by us at Tom's Guide) for its reliable comfort and stability features suitable for both overpronators and neutral runners. Conveniently, I've just spotted the sneaker marked down in an Amazon sale by 24%, making a pair just $124.
If you're looking to replace your soleless old running shoes in your wardrobe or just need a more supportive option in your rotation, you won't want to miss this deal.
Now priced at $124, this is the lowest prices we’ve seen on the Asics Gel-Kayano 31. The latest model in Asics’ popular stability line keeps much of the design from the Gel-Kayano 30, with subtle updates including a more breathable upper and a new outsole material. The men’s version is also discounted to $124.
The Asics Gel-Kayano 31 is a top pick for runners who want plush cushioning and reliable support without feeling boxed into a traditional stability shoe. Designed with comfort in mind, it uses Asics’ FF Blast Plus Eco foam to create a soft yet stable ride, perfect for soaking up impact on long, easy runs or recovery days.
Stability is where the Gel-Kayano 31 really shines. Asics’ 4D Guidance System subtly keeps your foot aligned by combining a wide base, raised foam sidewalls, and targeted support through the arch, all without any stiff or intrusive features. Even neutral runners will find the ride smooth and balanced, especially toward the end of a tough run when form starts to dwindle.
The upper in this latest iteration of the Gel-Kayano has been refreshed for better breathability, and the knit collar adds a secure, sock-like feel. Meanwhile the padding around the heel and tongue adds to the plush fit, although it can run slightly warm on hot days. The outsole has also been upgraded with Hybrid AsicsGrip rubber, which offers noticeably better traction on slick pavements.
