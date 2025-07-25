Anthropologie's home section is filled with hidden deals under $50 — shop my favorite items for summer
Plus, take an extra 40% off already-discounted items
Updating your home for summer doesn't need to require a ton of time and money. And although Anthropologie is known for being a bit pricey, if you do a little digging, you'll find a plethora of deals on hidden gems for your home — many of which are under the $50 mark.
Even better? Anthropologie's summer sale is offering an extra 40% off select items in its sale section. All you have to do is add your favorite pieces to your cart, and watch the price dramatically drop.
Fortunately, I've done the heavy lifting for you and handpicked the best deals that won't cost your a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check out the affordable items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's summer sale.
Anthropologie Deals Under $50
This candle holder has a beautiful sculptural base topped with a tinted empire shade. It will cast a soft glow in any space and give your home the cozy and effortless look you desire. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).
It doesn't get much more elegant than these metal candlesticks. They come in four different unique shapes and sizes so you can easily mix and match. They are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your tabletop. All sizes are currently priced at $18.
Hoping to sip in style by the pool this summer? This set of 4 acrylic wine glasses is a must. Available in a variety of fun, summery hues, these glasses are perfect for drinking your beverages inside or outside. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).
A stylish cotton table runner for just $24? That's a total steal coming from Anthropologie. It features a ric rac trim, a pop of color and will add a playful twist to your table. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this luxe linen throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. Available in several shades, it's sure to add a pop of color to your couch this summer and beyond. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).
Need a new wine rack? This one is sure to stand out from the crowd. Hand carved in acacia wood, the unique rack holds up to 4 bottles of wine. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).
These dessert plates will make every bite special! Available in both white and blue, they feature a chiseled border and give off a Mediterranean vibe which is perfect for summer.
