Side sleepers will love Avocado's latest organic mattress — made from luxury wool and alpaca

As an organic mattress fanatic, I’m always excited to see a new model launch. Especially when it’s from the star brand of our best organic mattress guide, Avocado.

Avocado is known for creating high-quality, luxury mattresses that incorporate natural materials like wool, cotton and latex. It also offers ‘specialty’ mattresses for specific needs, like the Vegan mattress.

Avocado Wool Mattress Specs Release date: July 2025

Sizes: 5 (twin XL to Cal king)

Type: Innerspring wool

Height: 11"

Feel: Medium

Price: from $1,799 at Avocado

This past week, Avocado has dropped two new mattresses and the one that piqued my interest is the Avocado Wool Mattress, a latex-free addition to its ‘specialty’ range for those sensitive to latex.

Avocado states that the whole bed is GOTS-certified organic material, which is unique considering this certification is usually only given to specific materials used within a mattress. It’s also a surprise considering it’s an innerspring mattress with over 1,500 independently flexing ergonomic coils.

While the Avocado Green mattress, which features in this year’s best mattresses in a box guide, has a medium-firm feel, this wool mattress is designed for side and combination sleepers with a more plush medium feel, thanks to the layers of wool and alpaca. Avocado scores it as a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

So, let’s take a closer look at what this new latex-free, organic mattress from Avocado has to offer.

The Avocado Wool Mattress: from $1,799 at Avocado

As you'd expect from a luxury organic mattress, the Wool Mattress sits at a high price point. Starting from $1,799, you can expect high-quality, LA craftsmanship from premium materials such as wool, alpaca and cotton. A queen is $2,499 with no current discount available, although we hope to see it included in the regular 10-15% off Avocado mattress sale that we see during major sale events. You’ll also get a 25-year warranty, a 1 year sleep trial and free shipping.

The Avocado Wool Mattress: Price

As you might expect, the Avocado Wool Mattress has a premium price to match its luxury materials. Below are the full prices for each size option:

Twin: $1,799

$1,799 Twin XL : $1,899

: $1,899 Full : $2,399

: $2,399 Queen : $2,499

: $2,499 King : $3,499

: $3,499 Cal king: $3,499

It’s important to note, however, that the Avocado Wool Mattress is no more expensive than other top organic mattresses, although it is probably at the higher end of the scale.

For example, a queen Naturepedic Concerto mattress is $2,799 at Naturpedic while a queen PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is considerably cheaper at $1,849. So, I’d say the Avocado Wool Mattress sits somewhere in the middle.

At this premium price point, we would expect great benefits and Avocado doesn't disappoint in this regard. Every purchase is protected by 25-year warranty, a full year to sleep on and try the mattress and free shipping.

The Avocado Wool Mattress: Features

This mattress boasts a range of impressive mattress certifications, including GOTS, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG Verified®, MADE SAFE®, GREENGUARD Gold, and Formaldehyde-Free. It’s a truly organic mattress that is non-toxic for clean sleep.

So what does this mean? You can expect minimal to zero off-gassing, extremely durable materials and a responsibly, sustainably sourced bed.

(Image credit: Avocado)

But comfort is important too, and looking at this design, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. The mattress incorporates an advanced pressure-point system for ergonomic back support.

The two layers of coils are designed to align the spine and keep you well supported no matter your sleeping position, and a layer of microcoils improves the responsiveness of the bed.

Aside from this, layers of wool and alpaca should create a plush surface that you can sink into just enough to feel cozy, but remain elevated.

(Image credit: Avocado)

And, thanks to this structure and the natural materials, we expect temperature regulation to be excellent. The added airflow between the coil and microcoil layers as well as the moisture wicking wool means you should stay dry and cool night long.

I expect this mattress to be best suited to side sleepers. It might be too plush for stomach and back sleepers, although firmness is subjective.

As we mentioned, it’s handcrafted and needle-tufted by hand, meaning expert attention to detail has been paid. Ultimately, this mattress looks like it could rival even the best luxury mattresses of the year.