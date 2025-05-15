How to save on a Tempur-Pedic mattress this Memorial Day — I’m a sleep writer, here are my tips

I've been tracking the Tempur-Pedic mattress sales for over a year now. While some mattress brands stick with evergreen savings, Tempur-Pedic deals can be harder to keep up with. Unless you're a professional mattress deals writer and you're paid to know these things...

Tempur-Pedic mattresses rate among our tried and tested best mattresses sold online in 2025. They're known for their dense pressure relief — the classic Temur-Pedic 'hug' — and a luxury feel.

That results in a premium price. But if you want Tempur-Pedic comfort for less, I know the tips and tricks for saving in the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sales. And I'm sharing them below (along with my favorite deals to browse today.)

Tempur-Pedic isn't the only brand I'm watching as we approach the Memorial Day mattress sales, so if you can't find a deal you like here, check out our sales hub.

My top 5 tips for saving on a Tempur-Pedic mattress

1. Watch for flash sales

Tempur-Pedic sales are often flash deals. They're live for a few days and then they're gone... only for the cycle to repeat a short time later.

I know this from personal experience. I track mattress deals for a living so I've watched as Tempur-Pedic mattress discounts have dropped and disappeared.

That means patience can pay off when it comes to Tempur-Pedic sales and just because there isn't a saving on your chosen mattress right now, doesn't mean there isn't one on the horizon.

My top tip is to hunt for deals during the weekend and again mid-week. You don't have to check every day (that's my job) but this is your best chance at catching a saving.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt mattress: twin was $2,899 now $2,699 at Tempur-Pedic

Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review team was impressed with the support of this luxury mattress and we rate it among the best mattresses for back pain. However, as a premium design, you might want to wait for a discount before buying. We're spotted $200 off plus free gifts pop up frequently in recent weeks, so if there's not a sale on right now, keep checking.

2. Try third-party retailers

I typically recommend heading straight to the retailer when buying a mattress, as this tends to secure you the best aftercare.

However, if you're looking to save on a Tempur-Pedic mattress, you might want to shop around.

Third-party retailers such as the Tempur-Pedic Amazon store, MattressFirm and Macy's often offer a chance to save, even when deals are quiet direct from Tempur-Pedic.

If you do choose to shop third-party, I recommend you double-check the benefits. Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty on mattresses but that might not be honored by a retailer.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze Firm Mattress: twin XL was $5,099 now $4,799 at MattressFirm

MattressFirm is home to a large selection of Tempur-Pedic mattresses and they're frequently discounted. The Tempur-Breeze collection is our top pick for sleepers who want the cozy cushioned hug of Tempur Material with the breezy feel of our favorite cooling mattresses. At Mattress Firm a queen is currently $5,299 (was $5,599.) You also get a 120-night trial (better than Tempur-Pedic's 90 nights) and a 120-night price match guarantee, but you do miss out on the free white glove delivery.

3. Check the closeout sale

Often the place to go for the biggest saving, the Tempur-Pedic outlet sells past season mattresses at a heavily discounted price.

In recent months I've spotted deals on previous generation Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Breeze mattresses, offering huge price drops to those who know where to look (which now includes you.)

Be aware that these sales are final, which means no sleep trial period. However, you do still get a 10-year warranty in case of manufacturing defects.

Previous Generation Tempur-Adapt Mattress: twin was $2,899 now $2,029.30 at Tempur-Pedic

The biggest Tempur-Pedic mattress sales can be found at the closeout store, although the choice is limited and with no testing period you have to be confident in your selection. Still with a potential of up to $1,739 off (on the split king sizes) you might think it's worth the risk to get your hands on Tempur-Pedic comfort for less. For example, this previous generation Tempur-Adapt mattress is $2,379.30 for a queen (was $3,399).

4. Use a promo code

Tempur-Pedic promo codes can help you secure a saving on Tempur-Pedic mattresses and bedding.

My favorite promo code is CLOUD30, which gets you a 30% saving on Tempur-Pedic's flagship Cloud mattress. I haven't tried this bed myself but I have tested the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow (which uses the same material) and can confirm is a squishy, plush dream.

Speaking of accessories, Tempur-Pedic toppers rate among some of our favorite mattress toppers to buy online. If you can't spot a deal, use code TOPPERS to save 20%.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic

Cushioning the shoulders and hips as you sleep, the Tempur-Cloud is one of the best memory foam mattresses for plush pressure relief. If it's not on sale, use code CLOUD30 to save 30% on this mattress we described as offering a "deep-sinking body hug feel" in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review. In the sale, a queen is $1,399.30 (was $1,999) making it the cheapest Tempur-Pedic bed.

5. Look for free gifts

I love a freebie and Tempur-Pedic often sweetens its deals by throwing in a free gift with purchase. During previous sales I've spotted up to $300 worth of free sleep accessories with luxury mattress purchases, meaning you can get a whole sleep overhaul for less.

These deals are often flash savings so to bring it full circle, it's worth checking regularly to find the offer you want.

But if you're only after the accessories, then it's nearly always a good time to shop, as Tempur-Pedic offers evergreen bedding deals.