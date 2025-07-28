Arc'teryx apparel and gear is up to $150 off at REI — and yes, I’m suddenly into hiking
Shop Arc'teryx outdoor apparel on sale from $34
As someone who isn't always so keen on hiking or outdoor excursions, I have to admit that after browsing the Arc'teryx sale at REI, I'm seriously reconsidering. From hats and shorts to hoodies and fleeces, Arc'teryx is offering deals on high quality outdoor clothing from just $34 — and it's making me want to hit the trails in style.
If you're in the market for a new hat, I recommend the Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat, which is now 30% off. Need some new bike shorts? The Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's) are now just $55. And if you're looking for a new weather-proof jacket, the Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket is sporting a $150 discount.
Although the brand tends to fall on the pricier side, these REI deals are making select styles more affordable. So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.
- shop all Arc'teryx deals at REI
- Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34
- Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $41
- Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise 8" Shorts (Women's): was $70 now $55
- Arc'teryx Ionia Merino Wool Arc'Word Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $59
- Arc'teryx Essent Run High-Rise 3.5" Shorts (Women's): was $80 now $63
- Arc'teryx Mantis Backpack: was $160 now $135
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $209
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $210
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $350
Arc'teryx deals
Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
This tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably. There are three colors available but only a few sizes are left so be sure to grab the top ASAP.
Stay comfortable on the trails when wearing these bike shorts that are super stretchy. Durable enough to withstand rubbing up against rocks and other elements, you'll love wearing these breathable shorts all day long.
This stylish t-shirt features an Arc'teryx logo front and center. It's made with a lightweight, soft and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
Get ready to run speed, freedom and performance when wearing these shorts. From the gym to the trails, you can feel confident that the shorts will keep up. They feature abrasion-resistant fabric and have excellent stretch for comfort.
This stylish quarter-zip pullover is designed with hikers and trekkers in mind. Weighing a little over five ounces, the synthetic fabric is UPF-rated for sun protection. Perfect for warmer climates, it's also plenty breathable and moisture-wicking. It's currently only available in Large and XL sizes.
The Mantis Backpack is lightweight, durable, and offers a 26-liter capacity. Its water repellent finish repels moisture and it has an inner sleeve for a laptop or hydration bladder (not included). We also like its adjustable sternum strap and removable waistbelt.
Designed with mountain climbers in mind, this handsome fitted jacket is ultra-breathable and stretchy. Made from Polartec Powder Dry Fleece, it also provides plenty of insulating power, despite weighing just under 9 ounces.
Like the Delta fleece jacket above, the hooded half-zip version is built for maximum mobility, breathability and sweat-absorbing prowess. Ideal for a range of outdoor adventures, this cozy fleece provides ample insulating power despite its lightweight design.
Arc'teryx's Sylan running shoes are engineered for trail running, combining freedom of movement and durability that ensure good performance even on the most rugged terrain. The dual-density midsole is great at absorbing shock while providing responsive rebound.
This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody in ‘Soulsonic’ (blue) with sizes ranging from small to XXL, still available. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.
This vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.
This is the same vest listed above, but it's the women's version in the Velocity purple hue. Again, it weighs just grams so it's easy to tote along in your bag or throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled with European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.
The Arc'teryx Proton is an insulated hoodie that can be worn as a mid-layer or standalone jacket for breathable warmth on cool, windy days. It's designed to keep the wind out, with clever design features like a drawcord hem and handwarmer pockets.
Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. The women's version of the jacket is also on sale for $350.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
