I make a living testing TVs — these are the 5 TVs under $1,000 I'd buy right now

I’ve been testing and reviewing TVs for over ten years, and while plenty of people periodically pick my brain about the best TVs money can buy, I field far more questions about affordable TVs.

As a bargain-hunter myself, I get it — I cut coupons, shop sales and dig for deals on a regular basis. And, having been immersed in the TV industry for nearly a third of my life, I'm particularly well equipped to help folks find budget-friendly TVs.

These are my five favorite TVs under $1,000 right now. They're sets that not only keep costs down, but are good enough to feel like a proper case of treating oneself.

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and if you'll let me toot my own horn for a second, I must admit: I'm pretty good at separating good TV deals from not-so-good TV deals. This is because I spend all year testing, reviewing and watching everything from dirt-cheap 32-inch TVs to top-shelf flagship models. I mean, don't get me wrong: I have hobbies and stuff. But TVs have been my professional bread and butter for over a decade now.

Best TVs under $1,000

Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV

Once upon a time, we published a glowing Panasonic W95A review, noting the TV's exceptional Mini-LED performance and robust set of features. Next thing we knew, the $1,299, 55-inch model had tumbled in price all the way down to $479.

I don't need to explain to you why that's a terrific discount, but I can explain why this is a great TV. Its HDR highlight brightness is well over 1,000 nits, and on the whole, the W95A is bright enough for pretty much every environment.

It also comes with a thorough array of features for gaming, Alexa integration with Amazon Fire TV and Dolby Vision support.

Did I mention it's only $479 right now?

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $479 at Amazon Panasonic's fantastic Mini-LED TV has never been more affordable, so it's worth pouncing on this deal before it disappears. You're not just getting a great sale price with the W95A, you're also getting a superb, 55-inch Mini-LED TV loaded with extra features. We dug this TV when it was over a thousand bucks, and we really dig it now that it's below $500.

LG B4 OLED TV

This is my current favorite deals on a medium-sized OLED TV, and as of now, it's the only OLED TV on this list.

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024, and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. Why do I love this TV so much? Well, it boasts all of the benefits of OLED (like perfect black levels and sumptuous-looking color) for a price most of us can afford.

The B4 comes with a ton of upside for the price: It supports Dolby Vision, features an elegant design, and offers a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 ports that all support 4K gaming at 120Hz. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? Look no further. The LG B4 isn't as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you're still getting perfect black levels, ultra-wide viewing angles and a ton of features you'd find on higher-end LG OLEDs.

TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV

TCL's entry-level Mini-LED TV is right in the "Goldilocks Zone" between value and performance. At around $650 for a 65-inch model, it's a perfect fit for people who want a big-sized TV with a decent set of features at a reasonable price.

You can peruse our TCL QM6K review for a full report, but here's what I love about this TV in a nutshell: It's just bright enough for the average living room; arrives with terrific out-of-the-box accuracy (if you're into that sort of thing), and most importantly, it comes with Google TV baked right in.

For most people shopping in this price range, Google TV is a great software suite to have in one's back pocket. It's easy to use and offers top-tier app support.

Looking for something a little more impressive? Check out the next pick.

TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED TV: was $698 now $648 at Amazon The QM6K represents one of the most affordable ways to land a Mini-LED TV at the 65-inch size point. Google TV is available right out of the box, and the TV's relatively modest Mini-LED backlight keeps scenes visually appealing.

TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV

The QM7K is a step up from the QM6K in nearly every way. Its performance, especially in HDR, is much more impressive. It's just a brighter, more colorful presentation that's more likely to wow viewers.

The TCL QM7K is also packed with features, particularly gaming-related features. It's got a pair of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs and supports 4K gaming up to 144Hz.

You'll spend a couple hundred bucks more on the QM7K than you will the QM6K, but the added cost is up there on the screen and under the hood.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Amazon TCL's mid-range Mini-LED TV is one of the best values of the year for folks looking for a powerful gaming TV at a relatively low price point. It's not quite as bright, colorful and packed with features as a higher-end Mini-LED TV, but it's much more versatile than an entry-level LED TV.

Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV

You can read all about it in our Hisense U8QG review, but the first thing you ought to know about this Mini-LED marvel is that it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested all year.

The 55-inch U8QG is just a hair under $1,000 right now, and if you've been looking for a 55-inch set that will dazzle an audience both day and night, this TV is just the ticket.

The U8QG isn't just bright, it's also brilliantly colorful, making HDR content pop in a way it might not on lower-end Mini-LED TVs.

It's also got plenty of extra features for gaming and beyond, including three HDMI 2.1 inputs, Google TV and Dolby Vision support. It's ready to support 4K gaming at 120Hz and all the way up to 165Hz, too.

Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $997 at Amazon The newest entry in Hisense's popular U8 Series isn't quite as affordable as it was during Prime Day, but it's still seeing a steep discount right now. This is one of the most value-forward Mini-LED TVs of the year, as well as one of the brightest. The U8QG also comes with plenty of gaming-friendly features and Google TV built right in.