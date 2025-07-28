Hurry! M4 MacBook Air is now $200 off — starting at the all-time lowest price of $799

Let’s be honest, picking the best laptop for you comes down to many different factors like performance and portability, but whenever anyone just asks me more generally what the best one is to buy right now, I’ll always say the M4 MacBook Air.

And right now, the latest 13-inch and 15-inch Airs are both $200 off at Amazon — dropping their prices down to all-time lows at $799 and $999, respectively. This is a bona fide power pick, no doubt about it!

LOWEST PRICE Save 20% Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Here are some more power picks for my fellow nerds looking for a banger of a deal!

Today’s other Power Picks

Why the M4 MacBook Air?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Whenever I review laptops here at Tom’s Guide (and I review a lot of ‘em), I want them to hit my own personal perfect trifecta — the three Ps.

Performance

Portability

Price

Of course, a lot more goes into them with our lab testing and many more granular details about each one, but this kind of summarizes it all into three buckets. Every other laptop manages to do well in one or two of these buckets, while compromising a little on the others.

The M4 MacBook Air is a rare gem that manages to nail all three. That M4 chip performs well beyond this price bracket, with processing speeds that put even laptops double the price of this to shame, alongside the 16GB of unified memory for zippy multitasking, and a battery life of at least 14 hours and 50 minutes in our own testing!

And the Cupertino crew has been able to do this in that impressively thin, premium aluminum shell that, yes, may be getting a little old now after years of looking identical — but has a gorgeous utilitarian aesthetic nonetheless. And that thinness doesn’t compromise the ergonomics of that great keyboard, touchpad and the vividly bright Liquid Retina display up top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Then the price. I’d still be recommending it at the full cost of $999, but for $799, this is insane. This puts the air in the perfect price bracket for everyone — people looking for a new personal system, students looking for something to zip through their workloads, even creative enthusiasts, given the GPU munches through the likes of CapCut and Final Cut Pro like it's nothing.

I know I’m getting excited here writing about this, but come on. $200 off the latest MacBook? This is a rarity!

