My favorite On running shoes are reduced in the brand’s last season sale — 3 great deals to shop now
The On last season sale is always a good place to hunt for running shoe deals, and right now some of my favorite On sneakers are discounted.
I’ve picked out three deals below to help you round out your running shoe rotation, whether you’re in need of a comfortable daily trainer, a road-to-trail cruiser, or a carbon plate racer.
If you just need a versatile sneaker to use for running and casual wear, then the Cloudsurfer Trail, which is down to $125 in the On the sale, is worth looking at in particular. It’s comfortable on both road and light trail runs, and looks great with a pair of jeans.
On running shoe deals
There are a couple of sizes of the Auburn | Frost color of the Cloudsurfer that are down to $110, but you have more choice in sizes with the Iron | Glacier color, which is reduced to $125. The Cloudsurfer is a comfortable daily trainer with a great rocker that rolls you through your footstrike smoothly. The downside to this shoe is that it can sometimes squeak, which didn’t bother me but can make you feel a little conspicuous on the run.
The Cloudsurfer Trail combines the same smooth rocker you get on the Cloudsurfer road shoe with a more substantial outsole that grips well on light trails. It’s still comfortable on the road too, and it’s a versatile sneaker that’s available in a couple of colors and lots of sizes in the On sale right now.
The Cloudboom Echo 3 is a specialist racing shoe that has a carbon plate and a high stack of springy foam in its midsole. It’s fast and fun to run in, though not one that’s stable or comfortable enough to use for easy daily training — save this one for your speed session and races. Given that carbon super-shoes usually cost you well over $200, this is great deal for those in need of a new racer.
