My favorite On running shoes are reduced in the brand’s last season sale — 3 great deals to shop now

The On last season sale is always a good place to hunt for running shoe deals, and right now some of my favorite On sneakers are discounted.

I’ve picked out three deals below to help you round out your running shoe rotation, whether you’re in need of a comfortable daily trainer, a road-to-trail cruiser, or a carbon plate racer.

If you just need a versatile sneaker to use for running and casual wear, then the Cloudsurfer Trail, which is down to $125 in the On the sale, is worth looking at in particular. It’s comfortable on both road and light trail runs, and looks great with a pair of jeans.

On running shoe deals

On Cloudsurfer: was $160 now $125 at On Running US There are a couple of sizes of the Auburn | Frost color of the Cloudsurfer that are down to $110, but you have more choice in sizes with the Iron | Glacier color, which is reduced to $125. The Cloudsurfer is a comfortable daily trainer with a great rocker that rolls you through your footstrike smoothly. The downside to this shoe is that it can sometimes squeak, which didn’t bother me but can make you feel a little conspicuous on the run.

On Cloudsurfer Trail: was $160 now $125 at On Running US The Cloudsurfer Trail combines the same smooth rocker you get on the Cloudsurfer road shoe with a more substantial outsole that grips well on light trails. It’s still comfortable on the road too, and it’s a versatile sneaker that’s available in a couple of colors and lots of sizes in the On sale right now.