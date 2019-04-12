What’s on Now TV in April: Game of Thrones, Barry, Ant-Man and the Wasp and More

Every month, Now TV adds more and more films and TV across its various passes. If you want to know which pass does what, then check our guide to Now TV. But if you’re looking for suggestions of what to watch from this month’s batch of new arrivals, then here’s four of our recommendations for you.

The Case Against Adnan Syed - Available Now

(Image credit: HBO)

Made famous by the true-crime podcast Serial, this show takes a second look at the death of Hae Min Lee, and Syed, her ex-boyfriend and the man convicted of her murder. The four-part series reviews the evidence, plus adds a few new details that have emerged in the case since the podcast concluded five years ago.

Barry - Available Now

(Image credit: HBO)

The hitman-turned-actor returns for a second series. Barry continues to pursue his new dream with his fellow thespians, but his past won’t let him go without a fight. He will have to outsmart both the criminal gang he was originally sent to attack and the police who seek to bring him to justice, if he wants to keep his new life.

MORE: Smart TVs: Everything You Need to Know

Game of Thrones S8 - From April 15

(Image credit: HBO)

At last, the final chapters of the fantasy epic are on their way. Make sure you’re all caught up with the previous seven series (also available on Now TV) and then dive into the conclusion, and see if anyone can survive long enough to claim the Seven Kingdoms. Here’s hoping for a happy-ish ending for at least a few characters...

Ant-Man and The Wasp - From April 19

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

While you wait for Avengers: Endgame to hit the cinemas, catch up on a different part of the MCU films in the form of this sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man. Scott Lang has returned as the size changing hero, but he is now accompanied by Hope van Dyne, the daughter of his mentor, scientist Hank Pym. The team looks to explore the quantum realm while also keeping Scott on the right side of his FBI parole officers.