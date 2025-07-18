How to watch USA Network without cable – from anywhere

The USA Network (usually stylized simply as USA) has been a fixture on U.S. television screens for almost half a century and is the place to watch the bulk of NBC's live sport broadcasting.

Yes, USA is a cable channel. But, as any card carrying cord cutter will tell you, that is only a minor hurdle to getting access to USA Network. A quick perusal of our guide to the best streaming services will show you that USA is available on pretty much all of the most well known online OTT services, with Sling TV leading the way in terms of best value.

If you're searching for the best way to watch USA Network without cable, you've come to the right place. Below we list some go-to options below, together with advice for watching USA outside of the United States.

What can you watch on USA Network?

The array of sports that USA provides coverage for is dizzying. College basketball, PGA and Ryder Cup golf, The Open, Grand Slam tennis such as Wimbledon and the U.S, Open Premier League soccer, NASCAR, and high-profile horse racing such as the Breeders' Cup all air on USA, and it carries hours upon hours of the summer and winter Olympics action, too.

Outside of sport, it also shows TV dramas, movies, picks up some syndicated programming from ABC and NBC (e.g. "Chicago Fire", "Shark Tank", etc) and puts out the odd original like "Resident Alien".

How to watch USA Network without cable in the U.S.

USA Network is available on a selection of the best cable TV alternatives. The best value of the lot is Sling TV, which has the lowest starting price of any service we recommend.

Sling includes USA Network among the 40+ channels in its Sling Blue package, alongside the likes of CNN, Discovery, Fox, MSNBC and TLC. Sling TV starts at $46/month but you can get your first month for 50% off.

Sling TV: Sling TV Blue gets you access USA Network from just $45.99/month. Plus, you get 40-plus other channels Sling has a great deal for new subscribers, with your first month for half price.

The other live TV streaming service we recommend for cord-cutters trying to watch USA without cable is Fubo. It includes USA Network among the channel line-up of each of its packages, all of which give you access to more than 200 premium channels.

Fubo: Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers! It has more than 200 channels in its entry-level Essential plan, which costs $84.99/month. Plus, it's also got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Sling and Fubo both make our shortlist of the best streaming services — which one you choose will ultimately be based on your budget and appetite for extra channels.

There are other options, of course. Hulu + Live TV, DIrectTV and YouTube TV – home to the NFL Sunday Ticket – all offer USA, making it one of the most widely available channels to access for cord cutters.

How to watch USA Network from outside the U.S.

Traveling abroad but want to watch something on the USA Network that isn't being shown where you are? Try to watch USA on the likes of Sling TV or Fubo and you'll soon discover that you can't due to geo-restrictions.

However, you can still watch your favorite sports and shows as you usually would thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for watching sport on USA when away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN (save 76%). It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 125+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try it now risk-free: 70% discount + 3 months FREE

