One of the most entertaining thriller movies of 2025 just landed on Peacock — and it’s a darkly comedic watch

“Borderline” is perhaps one of the most unhinged movies I’ve seen in recent years. This comedy-thriller hit theaters (in limited release) and streaming simultaneously back in March. While I’m glad it had a chance on the big screen, I don’t think it received the marketing it deserved.

Once “Borderline” dropped, there wasn’t much conversation about it online, which is a real shame. I had no clear expectations going into it. The story sounded pretty straightforward, and really, my main draw was seeing Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson go head-to-head in such a crazy setup.

But by the time the credits rolled, I was absolutely stunned. This genre-bending flick takes a wild concept and just runs with it.

I’m hoping its new streaming home on Peacock brings it the attention it deserves. If you like chaotic thrillers or enjoyed “Cocaine Bear” (which, fun fact, shares the same writer, Jimmy Warden), you’ll likely find something to love here. But I have to warn you: things do get pretty outrageous.

So, here’s why “Borderline” is worth adding to your watchlist now that it’s landed on Peacock.

What is ‘Borderline’ about?

“Borderline” takes place in 1990s Los Angeles and centers on Sofia Minor (Samara Weaving), a glamorous pop superstar living under the constant protection of her loyal bodyguard, Bell (Eric Dane).

One night, Bell faces a terrifying encounter with Paul Duerson (Ray Nicholson), an obsessive fan. The encounter leaves Bell gravely wounded, and though he recovers, the trauma lingers. He urges Sofia to be careful, especially as she explores a new relationship with her boyfriend, Rhodes (Jimmie Fails).

Meanwhile, Paul escapes from a mental institution, teaming up with Penny (Alba Baptista), a partner who shares his unhinged mindset. Together, they invade Sofia’s home with a disturbing mission. Believing Sofia is destined to be his wife, Paul converts her house into a twisted wedding chapel.

‘Borderline’ is a worthy thriller addition to Peacock

“Borderline” asks a pretty chilling question: What happens when a fan takes things way too far? For one pop star, the answer is more horrifying than she ever could’ve imagined. And while that premise sounds intense, make no mistake, because this thriller isn’t afraid to lean into comedy.

I know the idea of a comedy-thriller might sound a little contradictory. Thrillers are meant to keep you on edge, while comedies are usually there to break the tension. But somehow, “Borderline” finds a way to merge the two without losing control of its wild concept.

This genre-bending madness works because of Nicholson’s dedication to playing a charming but complete psychopath. Still, there’s something unsettling about him — this odd mix of charm and childlike confidence that somehow makes his delusions bizarrely funny. There’s a scene where Sofia’s locked inside her recording booth, and Paul’s just outside the glass, casually going on about their wedding like it’s the most ordinary thing in the world.

It’s just as wild as it sounds, and Nicholson and Weaving have great chemistry (even though their characters aren’t really supposed to). Above all, “Borderline” just goes all in. You can tell Warden leaned fully into the chaos when writing the script.

If you are someone who searches for a movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score before watching, though, you might be surprised to see that “Borderline” unfortunately has the green splat.

From 45 reviews, it has a pretty average rating of 58%, which I don’t personally agree with. The audience score is slightly more generous at 61%, but not by much.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “Elevated by Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson's performances to a point, this fun-enough romp eventually finds itself on the Borderline.”

I do believe that “Borderline” is underrated, and that it only appeals to those who don’t mind the genre-hopping narrative. While it’s not the most memorable movie ever, it’s an absolute blast, and I would recommend watching just for Nicholson alone.

“Borderline” is a total adrenaline rush, to say the least. By the time the wedding scene hits near the end, I was genuinely laughing out loud because it’s wild in the best way. I won’t spoil anything here, as it’s one of those moments that’s best experienced with minimal knowledge.

But just be prepared going into this comedy-thriller.

Packed with sharp laughs and two standout performances, “Borderline” is a wildly entertaining ride. It might get a little messy and overstuffed at times, but thanks to its strong cast and snappy script, it still manages to keep things fun from start to finish.

You can stream “Borderline” on Peacock now.