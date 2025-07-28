When is 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" sees a new incarnation of Marvel's First Family making their big debut, and the MCU's final movie of 2025 seems to be another strong outing (after "Thunderbolts").

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" takes us back in time to a retro-futuristic world, introducing us to the group — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — as they defend the Earth from a terrifying presence: Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

The movie's already on its way to success: at the time of writing, it's bested James Gunn's "Superman," earning a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the DCU summer blockbuster. And, given the amount of hype behind "Fantastic Four: First Steps," box office success seems bound to follow.

If you can't make it to the movies to see the new "Fantastic Four" movie anytime soon, we don't currently have a "Fantastic Four: First Steps" streaming date just yet. That said, below I've made an educated guess at when the movie might be available to watch at home.

When is 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' coming to streaming?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to see "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is by heading to your nearest movie theater. It only hit the big screen on July 25 (or July 24, in the U.K.), and that's likely where it'll stay for some time.

And before it makes its streaming debut, the "Fantastic Four's" new adventure will first hit premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts like Amazon or Apple.

Like I mentioned, we do not yet have a streaming release date for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," but I have an idea of when the movie might land on Disney Plus. Right now, I'm predicting "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will come to Disney Plus in (or around) October 29, 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marvel Studios )

That's based on the average length of time we've waited for recent Disney releases to come to Disney's streaming services.

For example, Rami Malek thriller "The Amateur" recently came to Hulu (and Disney Plus, outside the US) 98 days after it hit the big screen. "Snow White," meanwhile, came to Disney Plus 83 days after it premiered, whilst "Captain America: Brave New World" landed on May 28, 104 days after it first hit theaters. Looking further back, we waited 97 days to stream "Mufasa: The Lion King," and 106 for "Moana 2".

So, if we assume we'll wait around 90-100 days to stream "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on Disney Plus, we arrive at that potential Disney Plus release date of Wednesday, October 29, 2025 (hence my guess above).

Nothing official has been confirmed by Disney, though, and if this new Marvel release approaches "Deadpool & Wolverine" levels of box office success, there's every chance Disney might keep it in theaters a little longer.

As soon as we get any official news or a confirmed "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" streaming date, we'll be sure to update this article.

If you're looking for something to keep you entertained in the meantime, check out our round-up of the best movies on Disney Plus for plenty more top streaming recommendations.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.