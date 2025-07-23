Huge Fire TV sale live from $24 on Amazon — here's 11 back to school deals worth shopping now
Deck out your dorm room with streaming tech
Back to school season is upon us — and if you're planning to do some streaming during your downtime this semester, you've come to the right place. From upgrading your gaming setup to enjoying surround sound while watching your favorite flicks, Amazon's Fire TV lineup of TVs, streaming sticks and soundbars is on sale now.
If you don't have a smart TV in your dorm, you can grab the Fire TV Stick HD for the low price of $24 and stream your favorite entertainment apps. If you're looking to upgrade your TV for the new school year, the Fire 50" 4-Series 4K Smart TV is just $289. Want something a little larger? The Fire 65" Omni Mini-LED QLED Series TV is $959.
Below, I’ve picked out the best Fire TV deals worth grabbing ahead of back to school. Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at the best streaming service deals for students.
Fire TV Streaming Deals
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $24 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a nice little upgrade for Fire TV users who want a few extra features. It has backlit buttons that light up in the dark, two customizable shortcut buttons, and even a remote finder in case it goes missing. It also supports voice control and can handle your TV’s power and volume.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This compact streaming stick offers smooth 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision, a powerful quad-core processor, and next‑gen Wi‑Fi 6E support. It’s perfect for upgrading older TVs and improving load times. Ideal for users who want solid streaming performance without complexity. We rank it as Amazon's best streaming stick right now.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most powerful streamer, driven by an octa-core processor that's about twice as fast as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It supports 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos, Wi‑Fi 6E, and hands‑free Alexa in all directions. A built‑in HDMI‑in port lets you control a cable box, console, or webcam via voice.
Fire TV deals
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
This 50-inch model delivers crisp 4K UHD picture quality with support for HDR10 and HLG, enhancing color and contrast for a vivid viewing experience. Running on Fire TV OS, it offers easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and Alexa voice controls built right into the remote. Multiple HDMI and USB ports make connecting devices simple, perfect for a versatile home setup.
Save nearly 40% on Fire TV's 65" Omni Series. It features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, in addition to Alexa integration for hands-free prompts. You also have access to all of your favorite content at a clip thanks to the Amazon Fire platform. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon's ecosystem.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
Fire TV Soundbar Deals
A compact 2.0‑channel soundbar that delivers a noticeable upgrade over most TV speakers. It’s simple to set up and supports Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and EQ modes for movie, music, and dialogue. It won’t shake the room, but for under $100 right now, Amazon's soundbar is a straightforward, fuss‑free audio boost.
This 3.1-channel soundbar delivers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It features a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and clear dialogue. The soundbar is easy to set up and compatible with Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs. It's available in various configurations, including options with additional surround speakers for a full 5.1-channel setup.
