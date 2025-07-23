Huge Fire TV sale live from $24 on Amazon — here's 11 back to school deals worth shopping now

Back to school season is upon us — and if you're planning to do some streaming during your downtime this semester, you've come to the right place. From upgrading your gaming setup to enjoying surround sound while watching your favorite flicks, Amazon's Fire TV lineup of TVs, streaming sticks and soundbars is on sale now.

If you don't have a smart TV in your dorm, you can grab the Fire TV Stick HD for the low price of $24 and stream your favorite entertainment apps. If you're looking to upgrade your TV for the new school year, the Fire 50" 4-Series 4K Smart TV is just $289. Want something a little larger? The Fire 65" Omni Mini-LED QLED Series TV is $959.

Below, I’ve picked out the best Fire TV deals worth grabbing ahead of back to school. Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at the best streaming service deals for students.

Fire TV Streaming Deals

Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series : was $149 now $129 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $399 now $289 at Amazon This 50-inch model delivers crisp 4K UHD picture quality with support for HDR10 and HLG, enhancing color and contrast for a vivid viewing experience. Running on Fire TV OS, it offers easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and Alexa voice controls built right into the remote. Multiple HDMI and USB ports make connecting devices simple, perfect for a versatile home setup.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED : was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Soundbar Deals