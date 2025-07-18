How to watch 'Shark Week' 2025 online — stream the TV event from anywhere, full schedule

Gorge yourself to the gills with "Shark Week", a 20-show feeding frenzy across seven nights. “Great White Assassins” (Sunday, 10 p.m. ET/PT) and “How to Survive a Shark Attack” (Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET/PT) sound like two of the standout shows. The former sees Dickie Chivell pose as an orca in order to provoke a fight-or-flight response from great whites; in the latter, shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder dons a range of prosthetic limbs and invites waves upon wave of attacks, in an effort to pinpoint effective strategies for surviving a shark encounter.

Here's how to watch "Shark Week" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Shark Week' 2025 — Streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Shark Week" begins on Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Full schedule at the bottom of this page.

• U.S. — Watch on Discovery Channel via Sling / Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

If you'd like to sink into a story, “Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus” (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET/PT), “Black Mako of the Abyss” (Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET) and “Alien Sharks: Death Down Under” (Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET) should scratch that itch. Colossus is a legendary 20-foot great white that was last seen a decade ago, the "black mako" is an unidentified hyper-aggressive species some suspect to be a mako/great white hybrid, and the so-called "alien sharks" include the venomous and little-known Port Jackson and ghost sharks.

More sobering accounts come from “In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm” (Monday, 10 p.m. ET/PT) and "Florida's Death Beach" (Friday, 9 p.m. ET/PT). In the former, a spate of shark attacks along America’s gulf coast are dissected via first-hand accounts of victims and camera footage; the latter studies what makes Florida's New Smyrna Beach, the site of 30% of global shark attacks, the shark attack capital of the world.

And you can get silly with “Jaws vs Mega Croc” (Monday, 9 p.m. ET/PT), which stages a CGI fight to the death between a great white and a Nile crocodile, “Frankenshark” (Thursday, 10 p.m. ET/PT), which stages a CGI fight ot the death between a super-charged shark and an orca, and “Bull Shark Showdown” (Friday, 10 p.m. ET/PT), where de Gelder and biologist Dr. Craig O’Connell debate whether Australian or American bull sharks are more vicious. The less said about “Dancing with Sharks” (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET/PT), the better.

Here's everything you need to watch "Shark Week" online from wherever you are.

Watch 'Shark Week' 2025 from anywhere

If you're not at home in the U.S. for "Shark Week", you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Shark Week" live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your service and stream "Shark Week" 2025 online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Shark Week' in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Shark Week" 2025 is a TV event comprising multiple shows airing across seven days. You can tune in from Sunday, July 20 on the Discovery Channel or Max. Scroll to the bottom of this page for the full schedule.

Max prices start at $9.99 per month, and it's no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" and "Succession". You also have the option of paying from $16.99 per month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

Want to tune in via Discovery Channel instead? You can use cord-cutting services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or DirecTV Stream — more on that below.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN — we recommend NordVPN — to watch Max from anywhere on the planet.

Cheaper Live TV The Sling TV Blue plan, starting at $50.99 per month, will let you watch all things "Shark Week" on the Discovery Channel. Plus, right now, you can get 50% off your first month.

How to watch 'Shark Week' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Shark Week" airs on Discovery Plus in Canada, which starts from CA$5.99 per month.

Remember, U.S. viewers currently traveling in Canada can use one of the best VPN services to tune in as they would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Shark Week' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Any plans to make "Shark Week" 2025 available to watch in the U.K. are yet to be announced at the time of writing.

However, some shows may be made available on Discovery+ in the U.K..

But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Shark Week' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Shark Week" 2025 programming in Australia either just yet.

Anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.

"Shark Week" TV schedule 2025

Sunday, July 20

8 p.m. — "Dancing with Sharks"

9 p.m. — “Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus”

10 p.m. — “Great White Assassins”

Monday, July 21

8 p.m. — "Great White Sex Battle"

9 p.m. — “Jaws vs Mega Croc”

10 p.m. — “In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm”

Tuesday, July 22

8 p.m. — "Great White North Invasion"

9 p.m. — “How to Survive a Shark Attack”

10 p.m. — “Black Mako of the Abyss”

Wednesday, July 23

8 p.m. — "Expedition Unknown: Shark Files"

9 p.m. — “Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark”

10 p.m. — “Alien Sharks: Death Down Under”

Thursday, July 24

8 p.m. — "Surviving Jaws"

9 p.m. — “Caught! Sharks Strike Back”

10 p.m. — “Frankenshark”

Friday, July 25

8 p.m. — "Great White Reign of Terror"

9 p.m. — “Florida's Death Beach”

10 p.m. — “Bull Shark Showdown”

Saturday, July 26

8 p.m. — "Attack of the Devil Shark"

9 p.m. — “Battle for Shark Mountain”

More from Tom's Guide