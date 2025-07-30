New on Paramount Plus in August 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
Each and every new Paramount Plus show and movie you should catch this month
It's hard to believe, but fall is officially around the corner. Enjoy the last weeks of summer and welcome the new season with fresh movies and TV shows coming to Paramount Plus this August.
Kicking things off is "The Infernal Machine," starring Guy Pearce as a reclusive author who gets pulled back into the spotlight when he begins receiving a flood of cryptic letters from an obsessive fan.
In your feels? "The Friend" follows Naomi Watts as Iris, a solitary writer whose life is upended when she inherits a massive Great Dane from her late mentor (Bill Murray). As she bonds with the dog, she learns more about herself and the life she's been yearning to live.
Finally, horror fans can revisit a genre-defining classic with "Paranormal Activity." This found-footage phenomenon still packs a punch, tracking the increasingly terrifying events inside a couple’s home after they set up a camera to capture what they believe is a haunting. What they find is, well, absolutely terrifying.
Want more? Here’s everything new on Paramount Plus in August 2025, starting with our top picks.
New on Paramount Plus in August 2025: Top picks
'The Infernal Machine'
This tense psychological thriller stars Guy Pearce as Bruce Cogburn, a once-famous author forced out of his self-imposed retirement when he’s bombarded with letters from an obsessive reader. Reluctantly pulled back into the spotlight, Cogburn sets off on a hunt to uncover the source of the messages, only to find himself caught up in a mind game that blurs the line between fiction and reality. The past that he tried to escape may very well be the only thing that can save him now.
Premieres August 1 on Paramount Plus
'The Friend'
Iris (Naomi Watts) is a New York writer whose quiet life is upended when her late mentor (Bill Murray) leaves her his Great Dane, Apollo. Initially overwhelmed, Iris slowly forms an unexpected bond with the dog, and it ends up taking her on a special journey of self-reflection and healing. Iris continues to connect to her new friend as he becomes a major part of her life, but she's soon forced to confront the parts of herself that she's been struggling to contain for a very long time.
Premieres August 25 on Paramount Plus
'Paranormal Activity'
"Paranormal Activity" follows Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), a young couple settling into their new San Diego home, only to discover it's apparently haunted. Convinced Katie has been seeing ghosts since childhood, Micah rigs up a video camera in their bedroom to capture the nightly disturbances.
At first, they’re subtle things like creaking doors, footsteps, but they slowly escalate into chilling noises, moving objects, and an increasingly evil presence. When a psychic warns that the entity is a demon feeding on fear, the couple gets more daring and the "paranormal activity" becomes even more terrifying. The perfect way to kick off spooky season early.
Premieres August 1 on Paramount Plus
Everything coming to Paramount Plus in August 2025
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
8/1: The Infernal Machine
8/25: The Friend
New shows
August 5
Murder 360 (season 1)
August 6
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season 7, part 2)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (season 8)
August 13
PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special
August 20
Baby Shark's Big Show! (season 3)
August 27
Liberation: D-Day to Berlin (season 1)
New movies
August 1
A Time to Kill
Adaptation
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
American Hustle
An Invisible Sign*
Annihilation
Blazing Saddles
Captive
Case 39
Coming to America
Crawl
Death at a Funeral
Double Jeopardy
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Event Horizon
Georgetown
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Love and Monsters
Masterminds*
Milk
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mother!
New Jack City
One the Line
Paid in Full
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Primal Fear
Project Almanac
Rat Race
Red Eye
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sexterior Motives*
Shutter Island
Snake Eyes
The Assistant*
The Brothers Grimm
The Ledge
The Little Rascals
The Ruins
The Sense of an Ending*
The Town
The Truman Show
The United States of Leland
The Yards
Wayne's World
What Lies Beneath
Zodiac
August 29
Halloween II
Sports
8/1: EFL League One - Luton Town vs. AFC Wimbledon
8/1: NWSL - Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC
8/1: Women's World Rugby - USA Eagles vs. Canada
8/2: BIG3 Basketball*
8/2-8/3: PGA Tour - Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
8/3: SBD World's Strongest Man*
8/8: EFL Championship - Birmingham City vs. Ipswich Town
8/9: EFL Championship - Southampton vs. Wrexham
8/9: Formula E - London E Prix*
8/9: SBD World's Strongest Man Final*
8/9: BIG3 Basketball*
8/9: WNBA - Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever*
8/10: Professional Bull Riders*
8/10: NWSL - Chicago Stars vs. Bay FC*
8/10: NWSL - Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign*
8/12: Carabao Cup - Wrexham vs. Hull City
8/12: PULISIC episodes 8-9 premiere
8/13: UEFA Super Cup - PSG vs. Tottenham
8/13: US Open Cup Quarterfinal - Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
8/16: We Need to Talk*
8/16: WNBA - New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx*
8/16: NWSL - Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride*
8/17: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa - AC Milan vs. Bari
8/17: Professional Bull Riders*
8/17: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game & Playoffs*
8/18: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa - Torino vs. Modena
8/19: Concacaf W Champions Cup - Alianza Women FC vs. Washington Spirit
8/20: Concacaf W Champions Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. CF Monterrey
8/22: NFL ON CBS Preseason - Minnesota at Tennessee
8/22: Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 - England vs. USA Eagles
8/23: Serie A - AC Milan vs. Cremonese
8/23: Major League Pickleball Finals*
8/23: WNBA - New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream*
8/23: NWSL - Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit*
8/23: College Football on CBS - Stanford at Hawaii*
8/24: Professional Bull Riders*
8/24: Serie A - Juventus vs. Parma
8/24: BIG3 Basketball All-Star Game & Championship*
8/24: LPGA - CPKC Women's Open*
8/25: Serie A - Inter vs. Torino
8/29: Serie A - Lecce vs. AC Milan
8/30: Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 - USA Eagles vs. Australia
8/30: CBS Sports Confidential: Big Ten Football 2025*
8/30: Big Ten on CBS - Nevada at Purdue*
8/30: Serie A - Napoli vs. Cagliari
8/31: Serie A - Inter vs. Udinese
8/31: Professional Bull Riders*
8/31: Sail Grand Prix*
8/31: AVP Volleyball
8/31: NWSL - Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars*
Throughout August: Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
Throughout August: Pacific Nations Cup Men's Rugby
Throughout August: English Football League competition
Throughout August: Serie A competition
Throughout August: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa competition
Throughout August: NWSL competition
Throughout August: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout August: Concacaf W Champions Cup competition
Throughout August: UEFA Champions League qualifiers
