How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' online and on TV

Everybody knows the drill by now and "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" provides more of the same. Household names and superstars like quarterback Josh Allen busy at the less glamorous end of the day job and coaches getting all motivational in the run up to the 2025 season.

Here's how to watch "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' - Streaming details, TV channels, start time "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" premieres on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET / PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Weds) and airs weekly.

• U.S. — HBO / Max

• U.K. — Sky/ Now (release date tbc)

But it's not just because of all the "Tough to the core, that's what Buffalo is" (Head Coach Sean McDermott) and "We’re going to do whatever we can to bring the Lombardi [trophy] back to Western New York" (Josh Allen) kind of soundbites that people love "Hard Knocks".

Executive producer Ken Rodgers has called it "a workplace drama" but what he means is that people get off on it watching multi-millionaires being treated like they're on chain gang and getting shouted at by stressed out coaches while they pop open a fresh one in their La-Z-Boy recliner and think about pizza.

Ready for some preseason prep with The Bills? Read on to find out how to watch "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' online in the U.S.

Episodes of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" go out on HBO at on Tuesdays, starting on August 5 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. The best way to watch is online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" and "House of the Dragon".

Watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' around the world

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' online in Canada?

There's currently no word on when "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" might air in Canada.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' in the U.K.

When "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" is released in the UK it will almost certainly end up on Sky and available to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £26/month.

Alternatively, Sky content is also available to watch with a subscription to the broadcaster's pay-as-you-go service Now. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' online in Australia

DAZN with NFL Game Pass is also the most likely place for Aussie fans to find "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" although there is no confirmation at the time of writing.

All you need to know about 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills'

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' - Episode guide

All episodes air on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET / PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Weds).

Episode 1: Tuesday, August 5

Episode 2: Tuesday, August 12

Episode 3: Tuesday, August 19

Episode 4: Tuesday, August 26

Episode 5: Tuesday, September 2

What else can we expect of "Hard Knocks" this season? "Hard Knocks" will cover an entire NFC East division in-season - only the second time, after AFC North in 2024, that an entire division has been the focus. And what a division. Alongside the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, reigning league MVP at quarterback, will be the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles, world famous Dallas Cowboys plus the new era New York Giants and the Washington Commanders.

