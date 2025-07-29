New on Disney Plus in August 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

Disney Plus is turning up the heat in August with a fresh lineup of originals, sequels and animated adventures that you'll want to stick around for.

"Limitless: Live Better Now" with Chris Hemsworth finds the actor exploring the limits of human potential. Whether he’s performing onstage to boost brain health or scaling an icy cliff, Hemsworth has his work cut out for him.

In "LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite," Gaston is back with a vengeance, and he’s bringing backup. After his first plot is foiled, he enlists Ursula, Jafar and the Evil Queen to take down the Princesses for good.

Then there’s "Eyes of Wakanda", Marvel Animation’s latest series. The show follows the Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda’s elite War Dogs, on perilous missions through time and across the globe as they retrieve lost Vibranium artifacts and protect Wakanda’s legacy.

Below, find a complete list of what you'll find on Disney Plus in August 2025.

Top picks

'Eyes of Wakanda'

Marvel Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda | Official Sneak Peek | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Miss the world of "Black Panther?" Marvel Animation’s “Eyes of Wakanda” gives you plenty more to chew on as it explores the untold stories of the Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda’s War Dogs, as they journey across centuries and continents to recover powerful Vibranium artifacts lost to history. From secret missions to intense battles, this series dives deep into Wakanda’s hidden legacy one mission at a time.

Stream on Disney Plus on August 27

'Limitless: Live Better Now'

Limitless: Live Better Now | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

This high-octane action series features actor Chris Hemsworth as he takes on three jaw-dropping challenges that explore the limits of human potential. From drumming in front of a packed stadium to boost brain health to scaling a 600-foot frozen wall and enduring elite military training in South Korea, Hemsworth pushes his mind and body to the edge in the name of unlocking a longer, stronger life.

Stream on Disney Plus on August 15

'LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite'

“LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite” brings together fan-favorite heroines for a magical showdown. After Gaston’s first attempt at domination is ruined by Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White, he turns to a trio of villains: Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen, for backup. But the Princesses aren't alone. With help from the Magic Mirror, they rally Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella to join the fight.



Stream on Disney Plus on August 25

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Friday, August 1

- King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

- Outdoor Adventure Stream (Launch)

Sunday, August 3

- - Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, August 6

- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (S3)

- Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

- Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

- Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

- Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

- Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

Thursday, August 7

- Project Runway (S21, E3)

Friday, August 8

- Christmas Hotel

- A Christmas in Tennessee

- The Christmas Pact

- Radio Christmas

- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Saturday, August 10

- Traveling with Snow Man (E2)

Tuesday, August 12

- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Wednesday, August 13

- Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

- Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Thursday, August 14

- - Project Runway (S21, E4)

Friday, August 15

- Limitless: Live Better Now

Sunday, August 17

- Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, August 20

- Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

- Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

- Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

- Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Thursday, August 21

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

- Project Runway (S21, E5)

Friday, August 22

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Monday, August 25

- LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

- The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

- Princess Stream (Launch)

Wednesday, August 27

- Eyes of Wakanda

- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

- Shipwreck Hunters Australia (S2)

Thursday, August 28

- Project Runway (S21, E6)