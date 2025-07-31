New on Peacock in August 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

We’re right in the middle of summer, and Peacock is keeping things hot with a packed August lineup, though technically, some of these titles fall under July’s slate.

Case in point: “The Phoenician Scheme” landed at the very end of July, but its streaming release was announced so late it’s effectively part of August’s hype. Starring Benicio del Toro, the thriller kicks off a month full of high-stakes drama and espionage.

August also brings the debut of “Borderline,” a dark comedic stalker thriller starring Samara Weaving as a pop star in peril. For reality fans, the “Love Island USA” season 7 reunion drops on August 25, promising to spill all the behind-the-scenes tea from the summer of love, heartbreak and Casa Amor chaos.

Meanwhile, “Twisted Metal” season 2 continues through August with more demolition derby madness. New episodes each week build toward a climactic finale at the end of the month.

Whether you're in the mood for romance, thrills, or complete carnage, Peacock’s August lineup has something for every kind of viewer.

New on Peacock in August 2025: Top picks

‘The Phoenician Scheme’

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30 - YouTube Watch On

“The Phoenician Scheme” is a typical Wes Anderson joint that follows ruthless tycoon Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda (Benicio del Toro) after he survives his sixth assassination attempt.

Determined to protect his crumbling empire and a wildly ambitious infrastructure project, Korda names his estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun-in-training, as his heir. Joined by her socially awkward tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera), the trio embarks on a surreal, globe-trotting mission to secure support for Korda’s “Phoenician Scheme.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along the way, they encounter eccentric investors and dignitaries played by a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Riz Ahmed and Bryan Cranston.

Stream on Peacock now

‘Borderline’

Borderline - Official Trailer | Starring Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson | In theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

“Borderline” is a funny psychological thriller starring Samara Weaving as Dea, a former pop sensation trying to live a quiet, reclusive life in a remote desert home.

Her fragile peace is shattered when a dangerously delusional fan, played by Ray Nicholson, breaks in with a twisted plan: to force Dea into marrying him. Initially a tense hostage situation, the story quickly twists into something far more unusual, with captor and captive roles overlapping.

Written and directed by “Cocaine Bear” scribe Jimmy Warden, the movie is an absolute ride. If you’re into unhinged thrills and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s definitely worth watching. By the time the wedding scene rolls around near the end, your stomach will probably hurt from laughing.

Stream on Peacock starting August 1

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion

Meet the Islanders | Love Island USA Season 7 | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Hosted by Ariana Madix, now joined by reunion master Andy Cohen, the “Love Island USA” season 7 special brings back this summer’s standout Islanders for two hours of reflection, drama, and reconciliation

Filmed in New York City, the reunion reunites season 7’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and bombshells for an unfiltered look at life beyond the Villa. Expect candid conversations about what went down in Fiji, behind-the-scenes tensions (including fallout from the Yulissa and Cierra scandal) and updates on which connections are still going strong.

This special episode is perfect for fans who want to relive the madness and find closure on all those cliffhangers.

Stream on Peacock starting August 25

Peacock originals and exclusives in August 2025

July 25: The Phoenician Scheme - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Phoenician Scheme - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) August 1: Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* August: Love Island: Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock August: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)* August 22: Night of The Zoopocalypse - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Night of The Zoopocalypse - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* August 25: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)*

Everything new on Peacock in August 2025

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 4 (Reelz)++

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Rainmaker, Season 1 - (USA)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)

Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 (NBC)

Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

New additions

AUGUST 1

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Boss

Breakin’ All The Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bill Durham

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial - Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium*

The Faculty

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field Of Dreams

Footloose

For The Love Of The Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible*

Joy Ride*

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3*

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man With The Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon's Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty In Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV*

Save The Last Dance

Scarface

School Of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like A Man

Trolls*

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens In Vegas

XXX*

XXX: State Of The Union*

AUGUST 3

Spoiler Alert*

AUGUST 6

Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)

The Valley, Season 2 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

AUGUST 7

Housekeeping For Beginners*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

AUGUST 11

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

AUGUST 13

The Valley, Season 2 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

AUGUST 14

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Monkey Man*

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

AUGUST 15

Resident Alien, Season 4 - Finale (USA)

AUGUST 16

The Rainmaker, Season 1 - Premiere (USA)

AUGUST 17

Armageddon Time*

AUGUST 20

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

AUGUST 21

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 - Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

AUGUST 22

Days of our Lives, Season 60 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*

AUGUST 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated)*

AUGUST 25

Days of our Lives, Season 61 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Finale (Telemundo)

AUGUST 28

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

AUGUST 29

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour With Matthew Berry (Monday through Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

August 1-3: THEMOVE (Lance Armstrong Tour de France Femmes Podcast)

THEMOVE (Lance Armstrong Tour de France Femmes Podcast) August 1-3: Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes August 1-3: World Aquatics Championships 2025

World Aquatics Championships 2025 August 2-3: AIG Women's British Open

AIG Women's British Open August 2-3: IMSA – Road America

IMSA – Road America August 2-3: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Virginia

MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Virginia August 2-3: USATF - U.S. Outdoor Champs

USATF - U.S. Outdoor Champs August 2-3: WWE: SummerSlam

WWE: SummerSlam August 3: Premier League Summer Series

Premier League Summer Series August 7-10: U.S. Gymnastics Championships

U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 9: SuperMotocross World Championships – Ironman

SuperMotocross World Championships – Ironman August 9-10: PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship August 13-15: U.S. Amateur

U.S. Amateur August 16-17: Premier League Matchweek 1

Premier League Matchweek 1 August 16: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Juárez (Spanish)

Liga MX – Chivas vs. Juárez (Spanish) August 16: SuperMotocross World Championships – Unadilla

SuperMotocross World Championships – Unadilla August 16-17: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Mid-Ohio

MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Mid-Ohio August 16-17: PGA Tour BMW Championship

PGA Tour BMW Championship August 20-22: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships August 23: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona August 23: SuperMotocross World Championships – Budds Creek

SuperMotocross World Championships – Budds Creek August 23-24: PGA Tour TOUR Championship

PGA Tour TOUR Championship August 23-24: IMSA - Virginia Is For Racing Lovers

IMSA - Virginia Is For Racing Lovers August 23-24: U.S. Senior Women's Open

U.S. Senior Women's Open August 23-31: La Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a España August 23-24: Premier League Matchweek 2

Premier League Matchweek 2 August 29-30: Big Ten Football 2025 - Week 1

Big Ten Football 2025 - Week 1 August 30: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)

Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish) August 30: Nashville Derby

Nashville Derby August 30-31: Premier League Matchweek 3

Premier League Matchweek 3 August 31: NFL Special - Tight End University

NFL Special - Tight End University August 31: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2 August 31: Tales from the Ryder Cup

Tales from the Ryder Cup August 31: WWE: Clash in Paris

News programming and talk shows

LIVE EVENTS

Stand Up To Cancer (August 15)

SAME-DAY

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

NEXT-DAY NEWS

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Leguizamo Does America (Monday)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)