New on Peacock in August 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock in August
We’re right in the middle of summer, and Peacock is keeping things hot with a packed August lineup, though technically, some of these titles fall under July’s slate.
Case in point: “The Phoenician Scheme” landed at the very end of July, but its streaming release was announced so late it’s effectively part of August’s hype. Starring Benicio del Toro, the thriller kicks off a month full of high-stakes drama and espionage.
August also brings the debut of “Borderline,” a dark comedic stalker thriller starring Samara Weaving as a pop star in peril. For reality fans, the “Love Island USA” season 7 reunion drops on August 25, promising to spill all the behind-the-scenes tea from the summer of love, heartbreak and Casa Amor chaos.
Meanwhile, “Twisted Metal” season 2 continues through August with more demolition derby madness. New episodes each week build toward a climactic finale at the end of the month.
Whether you're in the mood for romance, thrills, or complete carnage, Peacock’s August lineup has something for every kind of viewer.
New on Peacock in August 2025: Top picks
‘The Phoenician Scheme’
“The Phoenician Scheme” is a typical Wes Anderson joint that follows ruthless tycoon Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda (Benicio del Toro) after he survives his sixth assassination attempt.
Determined to protect his crumbling empire and a wildly ambitious infrastructure project, Korda names his estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun-in-training, as his heir. Joined by her socially awkward tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera), the trio embarks on a surreal, globe-trotting mission to secure support for Korda’s “Phoenician Scheme.”
Along the way, they encounter eccentric investors and dignitaries played by a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Riz Ahmed and Bryan Cranston.
Stream on Peacock now
‘Borderline’
“Borderline” is a funny psychological thriller starring Samara Weaving as Dea, a former pop sensation trying to live a quiet, reclusive life in a remote desert home.
Her fragile peace is shattered when a dangerously delusional fan, played by Ray Nicholson, breaks in with a twisted plan: to force Dea into marrying him. Initially a tense hostage situation, the story quickly twists into something far more unusual, with captor and captive roles overlapping.
Written and directed by “Cocaine Bear” scribe Jimmy Warden, the movie is an absolute ride. If you’re into unhinged thrills and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s definitely worth watching. By the time the wedding scene rolls around near the end, your stomach will probably hurt from laughing.
Stream on Peacock starting August 1
‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion
Hosted by Ariana Madix, now joined by reunion master Andy Cohen, the “Love Island USA” season 7 special brings back this summer’s standout Islanders for two hours of reflection, drama, and reconciliation
Filmed in New York City, the reunion reunites season 7’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and bombshells for an unfiltered look at life beyond the Villa. Expect candid conversations about what went down in Fiji, behind-the-scenes tensions (including fallout from the Yulissa and Cierra scandal) and updates on which connections are still going strong.
This special episode is perfect for fans who want to relive the madness and find closure on all those cliffhangers.
Stream on Peacock starting August 25
Peacock originals and exclusives in August 2025
- July 25: The Phoenician Scheme - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- August 1: Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- August: Love Island: Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- August: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- August 22: Night of The Zoopocalypse - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- August 25: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)*
Everything new on Peacock in August 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)
- Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)
- Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 4 (Reelz)++
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Rainmaker, Season 1 - (USA)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)
- Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)
- Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
- Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 (NBC)
- Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
- Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
New additions
AUGUST 1
- 27 Dresses
- 47 Ronin
- Argo
- Battleship
- Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Boss
- Breakin’ All The Rules
- Bridesmaids
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing
- Bill Durham
- Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial - Finale (WBTS)
- Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*
- Clueless
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Dead Presidents
- Dragonheart
- DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Duplicity
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Elysium*
- The Faculty
- Fast Times At Ridgemont High
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Field Of Dreams
- Footloose
- For The Love Of The Game
- Good Will Hunting
- Grease
- The Guardian
- Happy Death Day
- The Impossible*
- Joy Ride*
- Kindergarten Cop
- Kung Fu Panda*
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Kung Fu Panda 3*
- Ma
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Major Payne
- The Man With The Iron Fists
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mean Girls 2
- Mortal Engines
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Oblivion
- Office Space
- Old School
- Pretty In Pink
- R.I.P.D.
- RV*
- Save The Last Dance
- Scarface
- School Of Rock
- Seven
- The Shawshank Redemption
- She’s All That
- The Smurfs
- Super 8
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Think Like A Man
- Trolls*
- Victor Frankenstein
- Weird Science
- Wet Hot American Summer
- What Happens In Vegas
- XXX*
- XXX: State Of The Union*
AUGUST 3
- Spoiler Alert*
AUGUST 6
- Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)
- The Valley, Season 2 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
AUGUST 7
- Housekeeping For Beginners*
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
AUGUST 11
- Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)
AUGUST 13
- The Valley, Season 2 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
AUGUST 14
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Monkey Man*
- The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
AUGUST 15
- Resident Alien, Season 4 - Finale (USA)
AUGUST 16
- The Rainmaker, Season 1 - Premiere (USA)
AUGUST 17
- Armageddon Time*
AUGUST 20
- Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
AUGUST 21
- Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Revival, Season 1 - Finale (SYFY)
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
AUGUST 22
- Days of our Lives, Season 60 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
- Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*
AUGUST 24
- M3GAN*
- M3GAN (Unrated)*
AUGUST 25
- Days of our Lives, Season 61 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Finale (Telemundo)
AUGUST 28
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
AUGUST 29
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour With Matthew Berry (Monday through Thursday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- August 1-3: THEMOVE (Lance Armstrong Tour de France Femmes Podcast)
- August 1-3: Tour de France Femmes
- August 1-3: World Aquatics Championships 2025
- August 2-3: AIG Women's British Open
- August 2-3: IMSA – Road America
- August 2-3: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Virginia
- August 2-3: USATF - U.S. Outdoor Champs
- August 2-3: WWE: SummerSlam
- August 3: Premier League Summer Series
- August 7-10: U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- August 9: SuperMotocross World Championships – Ironman
- August 9-10: PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship
- August 13-15: U.S. Amateur
- August 16-17: Premier League Matchweek 1
- August 16: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Juárez (Spanish)
- August 16: SuperMotocross World Championships – Unadilla
- August 16-17: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Mid-Ohio
- August 16-17: PGA Tour BMW Championship
- August 20-22: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
- August 23: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona
- August 23: SuperMotocross World Championships – Budds Creek
- August 23-24: PGA Tour TOUR Championship
- August 23-24: IMSA - Virginia Is For Racing Lovers
- August 23-24: U.S. Senior Women's Open
- August 23-31: La Vuelta a España
- August 23-24: Premier League Matchweek 2
- August 29-30: Big Ten Football 2025 - Week 1
- August 30: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)
- August 30: Nashville Derby
- August 30-31: Premier League Matchweek 3
- August 31: NFL Special - Tight End University
- August 31: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2
- August 31: Tales from the Ryder Cup
- August 31: WWE: Clash in Paris
News programming and talk shows
LIVE EVENTS
- Stand Up To Cancer (August 15)
SAME-DAY
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
- Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Monday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Leguizamo Does America (Monday)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
- The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
- Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)
