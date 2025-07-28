'Eyes of Wakanda' episode release date schedule revealed — and it's bad news for the MCU show

"Eyes of Wakanda" has been in the works for a while, with a first look dropping back in June. Now the animated MCU series from the "Black Panther" Marvel franchise is finally coming to Disney Plus next month, and sooner than expected.

During San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Todd Harris revealed to Entertainment Weekly that all four episodes of "Eyes of Wakanda" will be released on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Disney Plus. That's a shocking announcement, because we weren't expecting any episodes until weeks later on Aug. 27.

It's also probably bad news for the Marvel show, especially when combined with the reveal that this show would get the binge model treatment from Disney Plus — something the streamer rarely does. I'd go as far as to say it means this show is doomed, whether it's good or not.

Binge drop spells doom for 'Eyes of Wakanda'

Now, there's one important caveat to mention before we go any further. While EW is reporting that "Eyes of Wakanda" will debut on Disney Plus on Aug. 1, Disney Plus is currently still advertising an. Aug. 27 release date.

EW is a reputable outlet, and the information purportedly comes straight from Harris, so we're going to trust it. But I wanted to mention the discrepancy before I get attacked in the comments over it.

Regardless of which date the show comes, though, a binge model drop spells almost certain doom for "Eyes of Wakanda." The last show to get this treatment was "Echo," which you probably have forgotten existed and that Marvel wishes it could forget it made.

Recently, "Ironheart" also got a similar treatment, with all six episodes dropping over two weeks in 2-episode batches. Again, not a show that Marvel can hold up as a success, though it will be interesting to see if a certain character from the "Ironheart" finale continues their journey in the MCU.

So giving "Eyes of Wakanda" the binge model treatment is probably a death sentence; a sign that Marvel is sending it out to be forgotten. If they have moved the show up with so little fanfare, that probably confirms that Marvel has left it to die. Especially since Kevin Feige recently stated that he partially blames the MCU's Disney Plus shows for Marvel's recent slump.

'Eyes of Wakanda' full episode release schedule

Below is the full "Eyes of Wakanda" release schedule. As previously mentioned, all episodes drop on Aug. 1 on Disney Plus at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET.

"Eyes of Wakanda" episode 1 ("Into the Lion's Den"): Friday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 1 "Eyes of Wakanda" episode 2 (title TBA) : Friday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 1 "Eyes of Wakanda" episode 3 (title TBA) : Friday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 1 "Eyes of Wakanda" episode 4 (title TBA): Friday, Aug. 1

How many episodes of 'Eyes of Wakanda' are there?

As mentioned already "Eyes of Wakanda" is four episodes long. That's a short season, but not unreasonable or uncommon for a miniseries.