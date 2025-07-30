Summer is just flying by, and a new month is almost here. That means Apple TV Plus (along with the rest of the best streaming services) is rolling out a new selection of movies and TV shows to celebrate the beginning of August.

This month brings several high-profile returning favorites to the streamer, like the explosive third season of sci-fi drama "Invasion" and the beloved comedy series "Platonic" starring two of Hollywood’s most likable comedic talents, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

That being said, there's also an epic new historical drama starring Jason Momoa that looks like a must-watch for fans of "Game of Thrones" and Shogun."

Whether you're looking for family-friendly entertainment or want to put on something made strictly for adults, Apple TV Plus has plenty of options arriving this month. You can find more info about all the new Apple TV Plus releases coming your way in August 2025 below.

'Chief of War'

Billed as a "passion project" for co-creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett (who share native Hawaiian heritage), "Chief of War" tells the real-life-inspired story of Hawaii’s unification on the cusp of the 19th century, during a period of looming colonization. It promises to be an epic historical drama that sheds light on a chapter of history often overlooked by Western media.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series centers on Kaʻiana (Momoa), a fierce warrior and noble, who returns home only to get swept into a brutal campaign to unite the islands against the foreign threat. The cast is predominantly Polynesian, and much of the dialogue is in ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, lending the show a level of cultural authenticity rarely seen in historical dramas. Following its two-episode premiere on August 1, "Chief of War' will release every Friday through September 19.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from August 1

'Stillwater' (Season 4)

"Stillwater," Apple's animated series based on children's author Jon J. Muth's acclaimed "Zen" books, is back to teach kids more important lessons about mindfulness. Each episode blends everyday childhood challenges with mindfulness practices, breathing exercises, and calm storytelling — an approach that has earned the series both a Peabody and a Daytime Emmy Award.

"Stillwater" follows the titular wise panda (voiced by James Sie), who teaches three young siblings, Addy (Eva Ariel Binder), Michael (Tucker Chandler), and Karl (Judah Mackey), how to navigate everyday challenges and better understand their emotions. Through his example, stories, and gentle humor, Stillwater offers children tools to grow with empathy and resilience.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from August 1

'Platonic' (Season 2)

"Platonic's" first season earned this hit character-driven comedy a spot on our best Apple TV Plus shows list. Season 2 promises more laugh-out-loud moments with two of Hollywood’s most effortlessly charming comedic talents, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. It follows two long-estranged besties, Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), who reconnect over their shared midlife crises — much to the discomfort of everyone around them.

After his messy divorce in season 1, Will enters a new relationship that threatens to throw the duo's already-fragile dynamic off balance. Determined not to let their friendship derail this time, they attempt to reel in their chaos and start doing more "normal" adult activities. Of course, for these two codependent idiots, that’s easier said than done.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from August 6

'Invasion' (Season 3)

Apple's expansive sci-fi drama "Invasion" returns for season 3 this month, and war has officially arrived. It's all been leading up to this. Previous seasons showed an alien invasion unfold through the perspectives of ordinary people across the globe, each scrambling to survive as society unravels.

In season 3, those perspectives collide for the first time as full-scale war erupts. Humanity's only hope to repel the alien threat is if everyone comes together. The international cast of characters we've met thus far pool their expertise to unite as an elite incursion unit on a high-stakes mission to infiltrate the looming alien mothership. As new bonds are formed and relationships tested, the survivors must learn to work as a team before time runs out or humanity's doomed.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from August 22

'Shape Island' (Season 2)

Another show for the little ones, the award-winning"Shape Island" returns with more imaginative adventures in season 2. Based on the beloved books "Shapes" picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, this stop-motion animated series follows the aptly named Square, Triangle, and Circle.

The trio embarks on adventures, solves puzzles, and builds their friendship — all while learning to understand and appreciate each other’s differences. Because, as we all know, friendship comes in every shape and size. Season two features the returning voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (“Frog and Toad”) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”) as Square, Scott Adsit (“Big Hero 6”) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (“Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths”) as Circle.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from August 29

