Sling TV is getting 10 new channels soon — here’s what to expect

Sling TV is adding even more channels to its existing lineup of add-supported content on its Freestream platform.

The ten new channels are a diverse mix of networks, including content based on horror, tech, golfing, and more.

Here's the full list of new channels coming to Freestream:

Best of Dr. Phil: Dr. Phil McGraw's no-nonsense advice on relationships, mental health, and personal growth.

DP World Tour Golf: DP World Tour content, with professional golf tournaments from around the globe.

DraftKings Network: Sports betting hub with analysis, predictions, and live updates for sports enthusiasts and fantasy players.

Drone TV: Drones content, featuring stunning aerial footage, competitions, and tech-focused content.

FanDuel TV Extra: FanDuel's sports betting content, with live events, betting tips, and sports commentary.

Great American Adventures: Travel, exploration, and thrilling outdoor experiences across America.

Jewelry Television: Jewelry content with live showcases of gemstones, accessories, and exclusive deals.

Panic TV: Suspense, horror, and thriller content.

Schwab Network: Charles Schwab financial insights, with market updates, investment tips, and economic analysis.

SportsGrid: 24/7 sports betting with real-time odds, expert picks, and in-depth sports coverage.

With these new channels added to its roster, Sling TV Freestream will now wield over 650 free channels for you to enjoy. You can dive into all the new content starting today, and the best part is you don't have to be a paid subscriber.

What is Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream is an ad-supported services, allowing anything with access to Sling TV to dive into its content without paying a dime.

You don't even need a Sling account, making it one of the best ways to enjoy free content.

If you want a better selection of live TV content, however, the subscription-based Sling TV is also available on a wide selection of smart TVs and alternative devices.

