How to watch 'Big Brother USA' 2025 online from anywhere, free streams, schedule

25 years after it first aired, “Big Brother USA" is back for a 27th run from this Thursday, July 10, with the housemates donning their deerstalkers and magnifying glasses for a theme never seen before in the Big Brother house.
Here's how to watch "Big Brother USA" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!
Season 27 of "Big Brother USA" premieres on Thursday, July 10 at 8/7c, with episodes going out Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the same time.
• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount Plus / Pluto TV (free live feed)
• CAN — Global TV (FREE)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Julie Chen Moonves is back once again to present the latest iteration of the ultimate reality show. And to refute anybody who thinks the formula might be getting tired after a quarter of a century, CBS has teased the season by revealing a murder mystery theme.
"In a season full of surprises," the network says, "the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a “Mystery Houseguest” whose identity will remain under wraps.
The revamped house is sticking true to the mystery hotel theme, with an 'attic bedroom of oddities, 'secretive wine cellar' and 'Venom Lounge and Poison Bar'.
If you're intrigued as us, right here you'll find out everything you need to watch "Big Brother USA" 2025 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world – including details of where it is showing for free.
How to watch 'Big Brother' USA S27 for free
The live feed of "Big Brother USA" 2025 is streaming or FREE on Pluto TV in the U.S.
So although you'll need CBS or Paramount Plus for regular episodes, you can watch 24/7 coverage for free through Pluto. You don't need to register – just go to Pluto and start watching!
Plus, north of the border in Canada, episodes will be streamed by Global TV absolutely FREE the day after they air.
Outside North America and can't access the Pluto or Global TV feed? You can fix that with a VPN — we use NordVPN every day and it works brilliantly with them both.
Watch 'Big Brother USA' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Big Brother" on your usual subscription?
You can still stream the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to GlobalTV and stream "Big Brother" for free!
Watch 'Big Brother USA' 2025 in the U.S.
This year's "Big Brother" premieres on CBS on Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. New episodes will subsequently air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring live evictions.
It will also be available to stream episodes online via the network's Paramount Plus platform. To watch as it goes out on CBs, you'll need Paramount+ Premium that costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Or, if you don't mind catching up a day later, you can choose Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month $59.99/year.
Whichever you go for, new users get the benefit of a 1-week FREE trial. And, for a limited time (until July 13), your first two months cost only $0.99.
Paramount Plus will also host a 24/7 live feed alongside the free ad-supported Pluto TV as explained above.
If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option, with plans starting from $84.99/month for 200+ channels including CBS. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.
If you're outside of the U.S. and have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch "Big Brother" 27 streams by using a VPN.
Paramount Plus is CBS's own streaming platform, which means a subscription opens up a huge catalog of TV shows, movies and live sport. With prices starting at $7.99/month you can get access to "Survivor", as well as originals like "Landman" and "Yellowjackets".
How to watch 'Big Brother USA' season 27 around the world
How to watch 'Big Brother USA' 2025 in Canada for FREE
Viewers in Canada can watch "Big Brother USA" season 27 on the same schedule as the U.S. via Global TV, with the premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Episodes are available to stream for FREE for a limited time (one week) on the Global TV website and app.
Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Big Brother USA' 2025 in the U.K?
Even though Paramount Plus is available in the U.K. it doesn't show "Big Brother USA" and there's no sign that it will be shown on any other channels.
If you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic streams of season 27 then you can use a VPN to avoid geo-restrictions and stream as if you were back at home. Full details above.
Can I watch 'Big Brother USA' 2025 in Australia?
As with previous seasons, it doesn't look as though "Big Brother USA" S27 will be broadcast in Australia on Paramount Plus or any other services.
Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. and want to watch on Pluto or Paramount Plus, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Big Brother USA" online as normal.
Big Brother House Reveal
