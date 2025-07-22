How to watch new drama 'The Hunting Wives' online from anywhere for *FREE*

"The Hunting Wives" has arrived with quite a splash, offending and delighting critics and audiences alike. Not a new reality format, unfortunately, but an eight part drama that has been called both a "bonkers bi-sexual culture war soap" and "'Desperate Housewives' with the addition of streaming-TV-level sex"...

'The Hunting Wives' - Release date, time and channel "The Hunting Wives" premieres in New Zealand on Tuesday, July 22

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• Canada — Crave

• Australia — Stan • U.S./ U.K./ Rest of the World — Netflix

But there's a lot more to the show than just sex. Sophisticated East Coast political PR executive Sophie O'Neill (Brittany Snow) has moved to East Texas, reactionary right-wing Republican country, with her husband and a backstory full of secrets. She's in good company, everybody in this show has secrets. And issues.

Substance abuse, swinging, bisexual liaisons and infidelity are all very vanilla in "The Hunting Wives." And so we also have stalking, kidnap and murder. Just throw it all into a huge pot with characters who have everything turned up to 11, season with preposterous plot devices and BINGO! A smash hit series for summer 2025.

Watch 'The Hunting Wives' in New Zealand

"The Hunting Wives" premieres in New Zealand on Tuesday, July 22 and is available to stream on TVNZ+.

"The Hunting Wives" is available to stream on a variety of platforms:

Crave in Canada,

Stan in Australia

Netflix in the U.S.

Currently unavailable in the U.K..

What you need to know about the 'The Hunting Wives' TV show

"The Hunting Wives" - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Strange and Unfamiliar Places" - New to East Texas, Sophie O’Neil bonds with the alluring Margo Banks, who shows Sophie another side of life. Meanwhile, an injured woman runs frantically through the woods.

S01 E02: "Knockin' Boots" - While Jed considers a run for governor, Margo aims to protect their privacy as the Hunting Wives navigate behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the dead blond woman in the woods is found.

S01 E03: "Sunrise Tells the Story" - Margo has a surprise for Sophie, and Callie’s jealousy grows, as does Jill’s concerns over Brad and Abby. A chilly discovery is made about the unidentified dead woman.

S01 E04: "Cheat Day" - Starr demands justice be served for Abby’s death as the community mourns her daughter. The wives come to the aid of each other as the Sheriff’s office begins its search for the killer.

S01 E05: "Not Her First Rodeo" - Sophie desperately tries to manage her situation while Callie navigates possible inroads back to Margo. Meanwhile, Jill is determined to protect her son at all costs.

S01 E06: "Deep in the Heart of Texas" - Determined to prove her innocence, Sophie searches for answers while Margo hits the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Brad begins to question his alibi and Nina’s fondness for Pete grows.

S01 E07: "Shooting Star" - New information in Abby’s murder investigation threatens to seal the fate of Sophie and the Hunting Wives. Meanwhile, Starr discovers an unbearable truth.

S01 E08: "Sophie's Choice" - Sophie and Margo rest easy knowing the murder is solved… or so they think.

Who is in the cast of 'The Hunting Wives'? Malin Åkerman as Margo Banks Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neill Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks Chrissy Metz as Starr Jaime Ray Newman as Callie George Ferrier as Brad Katie Lowes as Jill Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neill Chosen Jacobs as Jamie Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny Madison Wolfe as Abby Jason Davis as Reverend Clint Abigail Rhyne as Nina Paul Teal as Pastor Pete Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar

Is "The Hunting Games" adapted from a book? Yes, it is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by May Cobb - published in 2021.