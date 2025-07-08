Prime Day Roku sale is now live — 5 deals I’d get on the best streaming devices from $29

Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your streaming setup for way less. Roku devices are some of the easiest, most affordable ways to turn any TV into a streaming powerhouse, and right now, they’re seriously discounted.

From the Ultimate Streaming Player (now just $69 after a solid 30% discount) to the powerful Roku Streaming Stick 4K at $34, there’s a device for every setup and budget. We’ve tested a bunch of these at Tom’s Guide, and trust me, you don’t need to splurge to get smooth performance and quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Roku deals I’d personally pick up this Prime Day.

Best Roku streaming device deals

Roku Ultra - Ultimate Streaming Player: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Roku Ultra is the brand's ultimate streaming box, now faster than ever with a beefy quad-core processor and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It’s got Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, USB-A, Bluetooth headphone support, and a rechargeable voice remote. At $69, it’s built for serious streamers who want quality performance without any fuss.

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $79 at Amazon This compact streambar blends 4K streaming with enhanced audio, making it a great fit for smaller rooms. It offers sharp visuals and a clear improvement over standard TV speakers. While it’s not a high-end sound system, it’s a solid step up in both picture and sound quality, enough for us to confidently give it four stars in our Roku Streambar review.

Roku Smart TV 2025: was $229 now $179 at Amazon This is one of the best Roku TVs that makes streaming a breeze with fast Wi-Fi and instant app launches. The easy-to-use interface puts 500+ free channels, live shows, hit movies, and Roku originals right at your fingertips. You can also customize your home screen, explore endless entertainment, and enjoy automatic updates that keep your TV smarter and better every day.

