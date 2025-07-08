Prime Day Roku sale is now live — 5 deals I’d get on the best streaming devices from $29
Don't miss these deals on the best Roku streaming devices
Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your streaming setup for way less. Roku devices are some of the easiest, most affordable ways to turn any TV into a streaming powerhouse, and right now, they’re seriously discounted.
From the Ultimate Streaming Player (now just $69 after a solid 30% discount) to the powerful Roku Streaming Stick 4K at $34, there’s a device for every setup and budget. We’ve tested a bunch of these at Tom’s Guide, and trust me, you don’t need to splurge to get smooth performance and quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.
Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Roku deals I’d personally pick up this Prime Day.
Quick links
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025: was $39 now $29
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34
- Roku Ultra - Ultimate Streaming Player: was $99 now $69
- Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $79
- Roku Smart TV 2025: was $229 now $179
Best Roku streaming device deals
The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025 is the latest upgrade in Roku’s lineup, replacing the previous Express 4K Plus. This newer model is smaller, faster, and more powerful, offering stunning 4K HDR and Dolby Vision streaming. With improved Wi-Fi and access to thousands of channels, it’s one of the best Roku devices right now.
Looking to stream in 4K? This small but mighty device delivers a crisp, cinematic experience with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. It’s lightning-fast, easy to use, and packed with all your favorite apps (no wonder we crowned it the best streaming stick in our review). It’s a top-tier pick for leveling up any home theater setup.
The Roku Ultra is the brand's ultimate streaming box, now faster than ever with a beefy quad-core processor and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It’s got Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, USB-A, Bluetooth headphone support, and a rechargeable voice remote. At $69, it’s built for serious streamers who want quality performance without any fuss.
This compact streambar blends 4K streaming with enhanced audio, making it a great fit for smaller rooms. It offers sharp visuals and a clear improvement over standard TV speakers. While it’s not a high-end sound system, it’s a solid step up in both picture and sound quality, enough for us to confidently give it four stars in our Roku Streambar review.
This is one of the best Roku TVs that makes streaming a breeze with fast Wi-Fi and instant app launches. The easy-to-use interface puts 500+ free channels, live shows, hit movies, and Roku originals right at your fingertips. You can also customize your home screen, explore endless entertainment, and enjoy automatic updates that keep your TV smarter and better every day.
We’re keeping an eye on the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals in our live blog, so check back often for the latest discounts on everything from kitchen gadgets to TVs. Looking for the best streaming deals? We’ve got you covered with the best discounted subscriptions on Amazon.
Plus, did you know you can score some awesome freebies on Prime Day? Here’s what’s available at no cost!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.