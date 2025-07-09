Disney Plus and Hulu summer preview trailer offers fresh look at 8 upcoming shows — here's the 3 I'm adding to my watchlist

If you're serious about streaming all the best stuff, it seems like you're going to want access to Disney Plus (and Hulu) throughout 2025.

That opinion is based on the exciting teaser that Disney just shared, which showcases what the House of Mouse has primed for release on its two streaming services throughout the back half of 2025.

The trailer showcases the streamers' range of content: new and returning comedies, another brief glimpse of Marvel's "Wonder Man" project, and a fresh look at the hotly anticipated new "Alien: Earth" series. Check it out below:

Of course, this new clip is only a sizzle reel of what's coming our way, so it's not like we've got a ton of fresh info about any one show in particular.

That said, getting excited about streaming is literally my job, and so here are the three things that I'm currently most looking forward to watching (plus a quick rundown of everything shown off).

And remember: everything shown off can be streamed via Hulu on Disney Plus for bundle subscribers.

My top 3 most anticipated Disney Plus/Hulu releases

'Alien: Earth'

Let's get the most obvious project out of the way: "Alien: Earth" looks awesome.

That trailer that dropped at the start of June was gripping stuff. It boasts some engrossing visuals and feels like it has nailed the "Alien" aesthetic and the lingering dread that H.R. Giger's nightmarish biomechanical creations have been spreading for decades.

I look forward to cowering behind my sofa when the beasts are unleashed once more.

'Chad Powers'

I watch football, I like comedy, and I think Glen Powell is one of the most watchable stars on our screens right now. As such, "Chad Powers" — the upcoming Hulu comedy show — feels practically tailor-made for me.

The half-hour comedy comes from Powell and Michael Waldron, and is based on the character of the same name from "Eli's Places."

It sees Powell stepping onto the pitch as QB Russ Holliday. When bad behavior nukes this hotshot's college football career, he disguises himself as Chad Powers, an affable, talented player who walks onto a struggling Southern football team.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2

I grew up with Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" books, and after those less-than-stellar movie adaptations, I didn't necessarily have high hopes for the 2023 series adaptation.

Season 1 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" well and truly proved me wrong, however, and I have been patiently awaiting the fantasy series' return ever since.

The first batch of episodes was great fun, and I really can't wait to see the team's take on book 2; it's been on my radar since the start of the year.

Everything featured in Disney's new streaming spot

SUMMER

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" (streaming July 11)

"King of the Hill" revival (streaming August 4)

FX's "Alien: Earth" (streaming August 12)

"The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" (streaming August 20)

AUTUMN

"Only Murders in the Building" season 5

"All's Fair" (streaming Fall 2025)

"Chad Powers" (streaming September 30)

DECEMBER

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 2

Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" (streaming December 2025)