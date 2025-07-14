When is 'Superman' streaming? Here's our best guess

"Superman," surely one of the most anticipated summer movies of 2025, has arrived.

As the first movie from James Gunn's DCU project, David Corenswet's Man of Steel has a lot of weight on his shoulders, but early signs suggest that critics and fans are on board with this more hopeful version of the Last Son of Krypton.

As of writing, the movie's landed an 82% critics score and a 95% from fans on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, with praise coming for the ensemble, the warm and fun feel, and a scene-stealing turn from Supes' four-legged friend, Krypto.

In her "Superman" review, TG's own Alix Blackburn called it "a caped comeback to celebrate," and a movie that feels both "fresh and faithful" to DC's iconic hero. And, having seen the movie myself, I'd agree: "Superman" is a strong statement of intent for the DCU. It's a charming popcorn blockbuster and a movie that I'm sure countless Superman fans will love (even if it is a tad messy and is maybe juggling one too many moving parts).

The movie takes us three years into this particular Superman's run, and sees him tangling with tech billionaire (and noted Superman hater) Lex Luthor (a brilliant Nicholas Hoult), who's determined to see the Man of Tomorrow gone for good.

It's definitely a movie that you should experience on the big screen, in my opinion, but if you'd prefer to wait to stream it, we unfortunately do not yet have a "Superman" streaming date just yet. However, here's my best guess at when I think we might be able to watch the new release at home.

When is 'Superman' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to see "Superman" is by heading to your nearest movie theater, and that's unlikely to change for a while yet. After all, the movie only just came to the big screen on Friday, July 11.

The first place you'll be able to stream it at home will surely be via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts like Amazon or Apple TV.

Like I said above, we don't currently know when "Superman" will make its way to any streaming services. However, being a Warner Bros. movie, we can expect the movie will first be available on Warner Bros. Discovery's newly-renamed streamer, HBO Max.

And if I had to guess when we might be able to watch the DCU's first movie at home, I'd wager James Gunn's "Superman" movie would arrive on HBO Max at the end of September 2025.

That guess is based on the typical length of time we've waited for new releases to hit the streamer. For example, Ryan Coogler's hugely popular thriller "Sinners" came to HBO Max on July 4, which was 78 days after it first hit theaters. That's the same number of days we waited for "A Minecraft Movie", "Companion", and "Mickey 17" to hit HBO Max, too.

So, 78 days seems like the magic number when it comes to Warner Bros. movies, which is why I think we won't see "Superman" soar onto the small screen until the fall. Counting off 78 days from the movie's release day would be Friday, September 26, 2025, and seeing as HBO Max's big movie drops (like those I've listed above) have happened on Fridays, I think that's a pretty compelling guess.

Of course, I'll just stress once more that this is purely speculation, as we do not have a confirmed "Superman" streaming date at the time of writing. Plus, if the movie proves to be a box office smash, there's always the chance it remains in theaters a little longer.

As soon as we hear anything about the streaming future of "Superman," we'll be sure to share that info here. And if you'd like to settle down in front of another movie while you wait, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on HBO Max for tons of top streaming choices.