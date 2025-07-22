How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 on TVNZ+ - it's *FREE*

Buckle up for 10 new adventures, not only through the farthest reaches of the galaxy but right at home on the the U.S.S. Enterprise, in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3. The "Star Trek" spinoff is fun, visually spectacular, unpredictable and extremely popular, having garnered a 94% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's how to watch "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 live streams, TV channel "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 airs each Thursday, starting July 17.

• Watch FREE — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• Watch FREE — CTV (Canada)

• U.S., U.K. — Watch on Paramount Plus

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been so well-received, in fact, that it's already been renewed right the way through to season 5, which will be its final run. If you hadn't guessed already, that means the season 2 cliffhanger that left La'An, M'Benga, Ortegas and Sam in the clutches of the Gorn doesn't spell the end for Captain Pike's close-knit crew.

One of the most crucial things the show, which serves as a prequel to "Star Trek: Discovery", gets right is its variety. Unlike "Doctor Who" for instance, "SNW" chooses not to instil every episode and incident with a potentially catastrophic, existential capacity. Some foes, such as Rhys Darby's Trelane, are purely in it for the chaos.

The alien worlds depicted in the series are genuinely captivating too, as are the dynamics between the background members of Pike's crew, who have each developed into credible, complete characters.

Read on and we'll tell you how to watch and stream "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 for FREE

Trekkies in New Zealand and Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 for free.

In New Zealand, the show is on free-to-air TVNZ Plus, and in Canada it's on CTV, which lets you stream episodes free of charge for a limited time, the day after transmission.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch "Strange New Worlds" season 3 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

Watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still stream "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the universe you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Kiwi service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to TVNZ Plus and stream "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" for free.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 premiered on Paramount Plus on Thursday, July 17. Episodes are now landing weekly.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? You'll get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial, after which a subscription starts at $7.99 per month.

New Zealanders traveling in the U.S. could look into using a VPN to stream for free, just as they would back home.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 in Canada

In Canada, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 airs on CTV Sci-Fi at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday. The series premiered with a double-header on July 17.

New episodes will also be available to stream for FREE on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app for a limited time, a day after transmission.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Strange New Worlds" online when you're overseas.

You can also watch "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on Paramount Plus. Plans start at CA$6.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 in the U.K.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 premiered in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Thursday, July 17, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis. Plans start at £4.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 in Australia

As elsewhere, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 premiered in Australia on Paramount Plus on Thursday, July 17. Episodes are now dropping on a weekly basis.

Subscriptions start at AU$6.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

New Zealander abroad in Australia? Signing up to NordVPN (save 70%) will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

