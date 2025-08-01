HBO Max reveals ‘And Just Like That’ will end after season 3

And just like that … it’s the end of an era

Carrie Bradshaw is officially hanging up her Manolos. HBO Max’s "And Just Like That...," the sequel to "Sex and the City," will wrap for good at the end of its third season, bringing the beloved (and often debated) franchise to a close after more than two decades of cosmos, columns, and complicated relationships.

The news broke Friday via showrunner Michael Patrick King, who revealed in a statement that while writing the final episode of season 3, it “became clear… this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

With star Sarah Jessica Parker on board, along with HBO bosses Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, the creative team decided to end the series with a two-part finale. The final episode will air on August 14.

“We didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” King added, explaining why the announcement was delayed.

The 'Sex and the City' universe takes its final bow

The "Sex and the City" premiered in 1998 and ran for six stylish, sultry seasons and spawned two movies that were divisive and derided.

Then came "And Just Like That...," which returned in 2021 with Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating middle age, sexual awakenings and Peloton-induced grief. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was off screen in London, but a new roster of characters stepped in to shake up the dynamic.

The revival has sparked plenty of conversation (and criticism) over its two-plus seasons— whether it was Miranda’s sudden character shift, Che Diaz’s stand-up routines or the endless debate over Carrie’s romantic choices. Still, the series found an audience, and its weekly drops have kept fans debating like the good old days.

Now, with season 3 in its final stretch, the show is preparing to say goodbye one last time. There’s no word yet on how things will end for Carrie and friends, but if we know anything about this crew, they’ll go out in designer style.

As King put it: “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

