Peacock's new 'The Office' spinoff just got an official release date — here's when you can stream it

"The Paper" is officially ready for print.

Back in May, we got a first look at a new spinoff from "The Office" about a struggling Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller. With that tease, we also got a vague release window for September of this year.

Now, we know that "The Paper" will premiere on Sept. 4 with a four-episode premiere on Peacock. The remaining six episodes are dropping on the streaming service in two-episode drops until the two-episode season finale on Sept. 25.

What else do we know about 'The Paper' right now?

"The Paper" stars Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Nunez and Sabrina Impacciatore pictured together at the NBC event. (Image credit: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)

If you haven't heard about this spinoff of NBC's iconic sitcom, “The Paper” is set in the same universe as the Emmy Award-winning mockumentary. And like with the original show, pushing paper is important.

As previously mentioned, this show is centered around the fictional newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller. The team at The Truth Teller is struggling to keep it afloat despite the efforts of its eager publisher to revive it.

"The Paper" stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Plus, "The Office" star Oscar Nuñez reprises his role from the original show. Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan are set to appear in guest starring roles.

If you're worried this is just a money grab from NBC, let me assuage some of those concerns. "The Paper" brings back “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels and adds "Nathan for You" co-creator Michael Koman to the creative team. It also features the same documentary crew who spent their time recording life in Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, providing some intriguing continuity from the original show.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors