Score a Fire TV stick for as low as $34 in these hot Prime Day deals — plus discounts on soundbars, TVs and more

Prime Day is in full swing, and if you’ve been eyeing a Fire TV upgrade, now’s the time to act. Amazon’s own streaming devices are not only super easy to use, but they also offer fast performance, Alexa voice control, and access to all your favorite apps — and right now, they’re going for some of their lowest prices ever.
From the Fire TV Stick 4K Max dropping to $34 to the 40" Fire TV 2-Series down to $169, there’s something here for every setup. We’ve tested plenty of these ourselves, and they deliver great value without the fuss.
Below, I’ve picked out the seven best Fire TV deals worth grabbing this Prime Day.
Streaming deals
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a nice little upgrade for Fire TV users who want a few extra features. It has backlit buttons that light up in the dark, two customizable shortcut buttons, and even a remote finder in case it goes missing. It also supports voice control and can handle your TV’s power and volume.
This compact streaming stick offers smooth 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision, a powerful quad-core processor, and next‑gen Wi‑Fi 6E support. It’s perfect for upgrading older TVs and improving load times. Ideal for users who want solid streaming performance without complexity. We rank it as Amazon's best streaming stick right now.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most powerful streamer, driven by an octa-core processor that's about twice as fast as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It supports 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos, Wi‑Fi 6E, and hands‑free Alexa in all directions. A built‑in HDMI‑in port lets you control a cable box, console, or webcam via voice.
TV deals
This budget-friendly 40-inch HD TV offers Full HD resolution and supports HDR10 and HLG for improved picture quality. It runs on Fire OS, providing access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. The included Alexa Voice Remote also allows for voice control and can manage power and volume on compatible devices.
This 50-inch model delivers crisp 4K UHD picture quality with support for HDR10 and HLG, enhancing color and contrast for a vivid viewing experience. Running on Fire TV OS, it offers easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and Alexa voice controls built right into the remote. Multiple HDMI and USB ports make connecting devices simple, perfect for a versatile home setup.
Soundbar deals
A compact 2.0‑channel soundbar that delivers a noticeable upgrade over most TV speakers. It’s simple to set up and supports Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and EQ modes for movie, music, and dialogue. It won’t shake the room, but for under $100 right now, Amazon's soundbar is a straightforward, fuss‑free audio boost.
This 3.1-channel soundbar delivers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It features a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and clear dialogue. The soundbar is easy to set up and compatible with Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs. It's available in various configurations, including options with additional surround speakers for a full 5.1-channel setup.
