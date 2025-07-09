Score a Fire TV stick for as low as $34 in these hot Prime Day deals — plus discounts on soundbars, TVs and more

Prime Day is in full swing, and if you’ve been eyeing a Fire TV upgrade, now’s the time to act. Amazon’s own streaming devices are not only super easy to use, but they also offer fast performance, Alexa voice control, and access to all your favorite apps — and right now, they’re going for some of their lowest prices ever.

From the Fire TV Stick 4K Max dropping to $34 to the 40" Fire TV 2-Series down to $169, there’s something here for every setup. We’ve tested plenty of these ourselves, and they deliver great value without the fuss.

Below, I’ve picked out the seven best Fire TV deals worth grabbing this Prime Day.

Streaming deals

TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series Smart TV: was $249 now $169 at Amazon This budget-friendly 40-inch HD TV offers Full HD resolution and supports HDR10 and HLG for improved picture quality. It runs on Fire OS, providing access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. The included Alexa Voice Remote also allows for voice control and can manage power and volume on compatible devices.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $399 now $259 at Amazon This 50-inch model delivers crisp 4K UHD picture quality with support for HDR10 and HLG, enhancing color and contrast for a vivid viewing experience. Running on Fire TV OS, it offers easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and Alexa voice controls built right into the remote. Multiple HDMI and USB ports make connecting devices simple, perfect for a versatile home setup.

Soundbar deals

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $489 now $389 at Amazon This 3.1-channel soundbar delivers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It features a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and clear dialogue. The soundbar is easy to set up and compatible with Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs. It's available in various configurations, including options with additional surround speakers for a full 5.1-channel setup.

We’re tracking the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals in our live blog, so be sure to check back regularly for fresh discounts on everything from kitchen gadgets to TVs.

Hunting for top streaming deals? We’ve rounded up the best subscription discounts on Amazon. And don’t forget, there are some great freebies up for grabs this Prime Day! Here’s what you can get for free.