How to watch 'The Yogurt Shop Murders' online from anywhere — release date, TV channels

As far as facts can be established in "The Yogurt Shop Murders" case, all we know for certain is that Amy Ayers (13), Jennifer Harbison (17) and Sarah Harbison (15) and Eliza Thomas (17) were at a yogurt shop In Austin, Texas on December 6 1991 and were murdered there. This docuseries resists this most perplexing of cold cases...

'The Yogurt Shop Murders' streaming details "The Yogurt Shop Murders" premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/Now

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — HBO Max (Monday, August 4)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Four teenage boys are arrested for the crimes (Maurice Pierce, Forrest Welborn, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott) but problems soon emerge with the police handling of the case including wrongful arrests and the issue of coercion leading to a false confession. The boys are released. A private investigator iss brought in by the families to keep the case alive.

Eight years later the boys are re-arrested and interviewed. Springsteen and Scott are convicted and serving time until new DNA evidence emerges and they are both released with charges dropped the following year. The families of the victims have co-operated with the filmmaker Margaret Brown but will they get the closure they seek.

Read on and discover how you can watch "The Yogurt Shop Murders" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Yogurt Shop Murders' online in the U.S.

"The Yogurt Shop Murders" gets its HBO premiere on Sunday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Following that, three episodes go out same time on successive Sundays. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The Yogurt Shop Murders" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

How to watch 'The Yogurt Shop Murders' online in Canada

"The Yogurt Shop Murders" lands in Canada on Sunday, August 3 on HBO and the Crave streaming service.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Yogurt Shop Murders' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "The Yogurt Shop Murders" in the U.K. as yet but the docuseries is most likely to land on Sky Atlantic in the near future.

It should also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £15/month for 24 months..

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.

Until it premieres in the U.K., those on vacation away there will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Yogurt Shop Murders' online in Australia

Aussies can watch the first episode of "The Yogurt Shop Murders" on streaming specialist HBO Max from Monday, August 4. The next three episodes follow on successive Mondays.

Abroad? Don't panic. Aussies away from home can still catch the show on their usual domestic streaming service with a good VPN. We recommend the best - NordVPN.

'The Yogurt Shop Murders' trailer

'The Yogurt Shop Murders' - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Yogurt Shop Murders":

Episode One: "Fire and Water" - In 1991, the murder of four teenage girls rocks the city of Austin, Texas. Amy Ayers (13), sisters Jennifer Harbison (17) and Sarah Harbison (15), and Eliza Thomas (17) were at the yogurt shop where Jennifer and Eliza worked, at closing time but never returned home. They were found later that night in the rubble of the store which had been set on fire. One week after the murders, 16-year-old Maurice Pierce is arrested at a local mall carrying a gun. Under questioning, he implicates his friends Forrest Welborn, Robert Springsteen, and Michael Scott in the crimes. As the families grieve and the community comes together to find ways to heal, the police are thwarted in their investigations by a lack of hard evidence. (Sunday, August 3) Episode Two: "The Fifth Victim" - Trauma continues to haunt the community as family members search for healing, resolution, and ways to hold on to the memories of the girls. The initial suspicions around the four teenage boys lead nowhere. After several false leads and wrongful arrests, homicide supervisor Hector Polanco is found to have coerced a suspect into a false confession and is reassigned. Lead investigator John Jones is diagnosed with PTSD and is taken off the case, suffering guilt about the department’s inability to solve the murders. The family of Amy Ayers even turns to a private investigator in their frustration with the lack of progress. Eight years after the murders, new lead investigator Paul Johnson revisits the case and an interrogation video reveals Rob Springsteen claiming to have seen Maurice Pierce with a gun in his hand on the night of the murders. (Sunday, August 10) Episode Three: "Mental Evidence" - As the investigation revisits the young suspects more deeply, the police call them in for new videotaped interrogations, which reveal conflicting and ever-changing information. In October 1999, all four boys are arrested. Welborn is released quickly, followed by Pierce, who never gave a confession. However, Springsteen and Scott are charged with murder after having confessed to killing the girls and are sentenced to death and life in prison respectively. But in 2008, with new technology, a DNA sample from the crime scene turns the case upside down. (Sunday, August 17) Episode Four: "In Your Own Time" - In 2009, Springsteen and Scott are released on bond and the charges are dropped. But the men still live in a state of presumed guilt by many, despite no physical evidence tying them to the murder scene and more being revealed about false confessions, and the mind’s susceptibility to confusion between truth and suggested truth. Three decades after the murders, a cold case detective continues to search for answers and closure for the families. Sonora Thomas, the sibling of one of the girls, works as a therapist, advocating storytelling to heal trauma and a way to change how memories live inside of us. Each of the families seeks solace in their own way as they grapple with their loss. (Sunday, August 23)

'The Yogurt Shop Murders' - Contributors

Claire Huie - Documentary filmmaker

John Jones - Austin Police Department lead investigator (1991-1994)

Mike Huckabay - Homicide investigator

Beverly Lowry - Author

Erin Moriarty - “48 Hours” correspondent

Mike Hall - Journalist

Paul johnson - Austin Police Department lead investigator (1997-2002)

Robert Shomer - Memory Expert

Joe Sawyer, Carlos Garcia, and Amber Farrelly - Lawyers

Judge Mike Lynch

Dan Jackson - detective

Plus family members and friends of victims.

'The Yogurt Shop Murders' - FAQ

What else has filmmaker / director Margaret Brown done apart from "The Yogurt Shop Murders"? "Be Here To Love Me: A Film About Townes Van Zandt" (2004), "The Order of Myths" (2008), "The Great Invisible" (2014) and "Descendant" (2022). Among a host of other awards, "Descendant" - about the descendants of survivors of the last ship to carry enslaved Africans into the United States - was shortlisted for an Academy Award.

