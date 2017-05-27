17 Essential Twitch Tips
If you're like me, you watch Twitch more than regular TV. The Amazon-owned livestreaming service is no longer just a place to watch video games; it now offers everything from reruns of classic TV shows to live broadcasts from artists, musicians and chefs.
While Twitch makes it pretty easy to enjoy all of this content right out of the gate, there are a ton of tricks that you can master to make your next binge session even more enjoyable. Whether you want to customize your viewing experience or you’re just trying to figure out what the heck Bits are, here are 17 tips for getting the most out of Twitch.
Follow channels and games.
If you're just getting started on Twitch, you'll want to follow a few channels and games you enjoy. Following channels allows you to be notified when your favorite streamers go live, while following specific titles makes it easy to see every current stream for your game of choice.
Get immersed with Theater Mode.
Want to get more immersed in your favorite stream? Click the Theater Mode icon at the bottom right of the Twitch video player. You'll get a bigger viewing area while still being able to see the chat, as well as a slick, black background that will help keep the focus on the action.
Add some friends.
Adding friends on Twitch allows you to see what your buddies are watching and send them direct messages (which Twitch calls Whispers). To find friends, simply use the Search to Add Friends search bar at the bottom left of the Twitch home page.
Set up two-factor authentication.
Setting up two-factor authentication (2FA) is key to protecting any of your online accounts, and Twitch is no exception. To set up 2FA on Twitch, go to Settings, choose Security & Privacy and select "Enable two-factor authentication."
Clip your favorite moments.
Did you just see an amazing headshot or sick combo? Make a clip of it. To do so, simply click the Clips icon at the bottom right of the video player, or press Alt + X on your keyboard. From there, you can rename your clip, edit it and easily share it to your social media platform of choice.
Make the most of Twitch Prime.
If you have Amazon Prime, you have Twitch Prime. Once you connect your Amazon account to your Twitch account, you'll enjoy ad-free video, a free monthly channel subscription, and lots of free games and in-game goodies.
Be sure to check the crown icon at the top right of the Twitch dashboard every month to claim your Prime loot. Also, your free channel subscription doesn't automatically renew when the month is over, so make sure to re-subscribe (or subscribe to a different channel) each month. Finally, Twitch Prime subscribers can customize their chat text color and emoticons under Settings > Twitch Prime.
Use audio-only mode on mobile.
Just because you're driving or grocery shopping doesn't mean you have to stop keeping up with the latest League of Legends tournament. Once you have the Twitch mobile app on iOS or Android, simply fire up a stream, hit the settings icon and select Audio Only mode. You'll now get to enjoy your favorite broadcast just as if it were sports radio — just be careful not to run up your data bill.
Host your friends.
Hosting is a great way to show off your friends' channels when you're not streaming. To host a channel, go into your channel's chat room, and type "/host" followed by the name of the channel you want to feature. For example, you'd type "/host kindafunnygames" to host Kinda Funny Games.
If you want to automatically host other channels whenever you're offline, simply go to Settings > Channel & Videos and turn on Auto Hosting. Make sure you add some channels to your Host List so Twitch knows what to feature while you're away.
Download the Twitch desktop app.
The Twitch desktop app is essentially Skype for gamers — but supercharged. You can use it to send messages and make video calls to your Twitch friends, as well as create and join communities based around specific games or streamers. You'll also need the Twitch desktop app to access many of the free PC games you get via Twitch Prime.
Cheer with Bits.
Bits are a special form of Twitch currency that you can use to cheer on your favorite streamer with special icons and emotes. To get and spend Bits, click the polygonal Bits icon in the chat field of whatever channel you're watching. Bits start at $1.40 for 100, but you'll get more for your money if you buy more expensive bundles.
From there, you can use your Bits to cheer on your streamer of choice using a variety of "cheermotes," which are animated icons that run the gamut from basic polygons to animated versions of Twitch's wacky emotes.Your cheer will sometimes get pinned to the top of the chat room, and as you spend more Bits on a specific channel, you'll unlock special badges next to your username.
Change your Twitch name.
Tired of being xXhardcore_gamerXx? You can change your username on Twitch as often as every 60 days. To do so, go to Settings, and select Edit next to the Username field. But keep in mind that your broadcaster stats will reset every time you change your name, and your old channel URL won't redirect to your new one (so update those social media profiles!). If you're a Twitch Partner, changing your name won't impact the revenue you make, and your old name won't be recycled.
Post updates with Pulse.
Pulse is essentially Twitch's built-in social network, allowing you to post status updates to your friends and followers, complete with images, video links and funny emojis. To use Pulse, simply enter some text in the big Pulse field right on Twitch's home page. Links from Twitch, YouTube, Imgur, Gfycat and Vimeo are all supported.
View advanced video stats.
Want to see every nerdy detail of the stream you're watching? Hit the settings icon, and select Advanced > Show Video Stats. You'll get to see everything from the stream resolution and frame rate to how much memory the broadcast is eating up. You can tweak the quality of your stream simply by selecting Settings > Quality.
Watch older broadcasts.
Just because a stream is over doesn't mean you can't catch up afterward. To watch archived broadcasts, go to your channel of choice, and select Videos. You'll be able to watch anything that the streamer has archived. You'll even get to see a replay of the chat room so you can see how fans reacted to big moments.
Customize your channel.
Even if you don't plan on becoming the next streaming celebrity, it doesn't hurt to spruce up your channel page a bit. To change your profile picture and cover image, simply click the Edit icon at the top of your channel. To add descriptions, rules and images to your channel page, select Edit Panels at the bottom of the page.
If you want your video player to show something besides a blank screen when you're offline, go to Settings > Channel & Videos to set up a Video Player Banner. Most big channels use banners to direct fans to their social media & YouTube channels when they're not on the air.
Stream right from your PS4 or Xbox One.
Want to get a feel for Twitch streaming without investing in gear or learning special software? Give it a whirl right from your console. To stream to Twitch on Xbox One, simply fire up the free Twitch app, and select Broadcast. To stream to Twitch on PS4, press the Share button, select Broadcast Gameplay and select Twitch.
Become an affiliate (and, eventually, a partner).
Thanks to the new Twitch Affiliate Program, you have a better shot than ever at making money off of your streams. To be eligible for the Affiliate Program, you need to have broadcast at least 500 total minutes across at least seven unique days within the past 30 days. You'll also need an average of three concurrent viewers and at least 50 followers. If you qualify, you should get an email within a few weeks.
Affiliates can currently make money through Bits cheering; Twitch will add access to other revenue streams down the road. Becoming an affiliate is a good stepping stone to Twitch's Partner Program, which comprises mostly larger, more popular channels that make money from ad revenue, subscriptions and game sales. Be consistent, have fun and follow our streaming guide, and you just might become the next Partner someday!
