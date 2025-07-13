Watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 final online: how to stream FREE and from anywhere

After a month of passionate kisses, wild arguments and a couple of controversial removals, the “Love Island USA" season 7 final will finally see this year's fun in Fiji come to its climax today.

Here's how to watch the "Love Island USA" season 7 final online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

'Love Island USA' final live stream, what TV channel? The "Love Island USA" season 7 final takes place today (Sun. July 13)

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST on Mon.).

• FREE — Watch on CTV (Canada, Mon.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Will it be Amaya and Bryan, Huda and Chris, Iris and Pepe or Olandria and Nic who get the chance to take home $100,000? Like so much of this series, the decision lies in the hands of the American public who will vote for their favorites to win.

Amaya Papaya has been a fan favorite throughout, but will fans deem her relationship with Bryan as the most genuine connection in the villa this year? Olandria and Nic are the most likely to challenge them, with their relationship blossoming nicely.

As soon as the winning couple is announced, of course, the final drama will unfold. Will the lovebirds decide to split the $100,000 prize? Or could we finally see an individual decide to keep the full amount for themselves?

Ready to see which couple will be crowned America's newest sweethearts? Here's how to watch the "Love Island USA" season 7 final online from wherever you are in the world — including how to watch "Love Island USA" on CTV for free.

How to watch 'Love Island' USA final for free

The entire season of "Love Island USA" season 7 has been streaming for FREE on CTV in Canada — and that goes for the final, too!

You don't need to register. Just go to CTV.ca and start watching!

Just note, though, that episodes only land on CTV the day after they're broadcast in the U.S. So the final will become available on CTV on Monday, July 14.

Outside Canada? You can fix that with a VPN — we use NordVPN every day and it's superb. It works perfectly with CTV and the price is really reasonable, too!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CTV and stream "Love Island USA" for free!

Watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 final in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive streaming destination of "Love Island USA" season 7 and the final will show there in Sunday, July 13) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone", “Poker Face” and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch).

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 around the world

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in Canada

In Canada, "Love Island USA" tracks with the schedule south of the border, so the season 7 final will go out on Crave 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 13.

Or you can stream "Love Island USA" 2025 for FREE on CTV from Monday, July 14. Head to the website here.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in Australia

Residents of Australia can catch the full season of Love Island USA, including the finale on Stan.

Stan's subscription plans range from $12 to $22 per month.

Remember, Canadians visiting Oz can watch Love Island USA for FREE by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in the U.K.?

Season 7 of "Love Island USA" hasn't yet started streaming in either the U.K.. It will come to ITVX eventually, but you'll need to wait a while longer.

Traveling to the U.K. from somewhere that is streaming "Love Island USA" season 7 and don't want to wait? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

'Love Island USA' season 7 final couples

Olandria Carthen (27) & Nic Vansteenberghe (24)

Amaya Espinal (25) & Bryan Arenales (27)

Iris Kendall (25) & Pepe Garcia (27)

Huda Mustafa (24) & Chris Seeley (27)

