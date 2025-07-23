5 best Prime Video movies to stream now before they leave this month

As the month comes to a close, it’s a great chance to catch a few standout Prime Video titles before they disappear. While fresh releases are always on the horizon, some beloved favorites are set to leave the streaming service soon.

This batch includes everything from an underrated Tom Cruise sci-fi flick to the Best Picture-winning war thriller “The Hurt Locker,” and even a moving comedy-drama that might just catch you off guard. So whether you’re after adrenaline-pumping action or something with more emotional weight, there’s still time to stream.

Here are five movies you’ll want to watch before they’re gone. And if you’re after your next binge-watching session, check out what’s new on Prime Video in July 2025.

‘Runaway Jury’ (2003)

Prime Video is about to part ways with one of the most overlooked legal thrillers of the early 2000s. “Runaway Jury” might not get mentioned as often as some other courtroom dramas, but its killer cast and timely subject matter make it a tense, surprisingly relevant watch.

The real draw here? Watching Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman go head-to-head for the first (and only) time on screen. Hackman plays a ruthless jury consultant hired by a powerful gun manufacturer, while Hoffman is the idealistic attorney fighting for justice. Caught in the middle is John Cusack’s mysterious juror, who (along with a sharp Rachel Weisz) has their own hidden agenda.

Based on the John Grisham novel, “Runaway Jury” tackles jury tampering, corporate power, and moral gray zones with gripping intensity. It’s smart, stylish, and moves like a thriller, proving courtroom drama doesn’t have to be all talk.

Watch on Prime Video until July 31

‘The Hurt Locker’ (2009)

One of the most gripping war dramas in recent memory is leaving Prime Video soon, and it just so happens to be an Oscar heavyweight. “The Hurt Locker,” which took home Best Picture and Best Director for Kathryn Bigelow, isn’t your typical war movie. It’s quieter, more intimate, and way more nerve-wracking than you'd expect.

Jeremy Renner stars as Sergeant William James, a bomb disposal technician in Iraq who approaches each mission with a mix of calm and recklessness that unsettles his team. Renner’s performance is unpredictable and deeply human, anchoring a movie that thrives on tension rather than spectacle.

Instead of leaning on explosive set pieces, “The Hurt Locker” builds suspense in silence, in the moments before a wire is cut or a decision is made. It’s a haunting look at the psychological toll of combat and the strange pull of adrenaline.

Watch on Prime Video until July 31

‘Moneyball’ (2011)

Even if you’re not into baseball, “Moneyball” hits a home run thanks to sharp writing, a standout performance from Brad Pitt, and a story that’s really about challenging the system.

Pitt plays Billy Beane, the real-life general manager of the Oakland A’s, who turns the world of baseball upside down by using data and analytics to build a competitive team on a shoestring budget. Jonah Hill, in a career-redefining role, plays his awkward but brilliant partner-in-crime, and together they go up against tradition, ego, and the odds.

Directed by Bennett Miller and written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball” is as much about risk-taking and resilience as it is about sports. It’s smart, funny, and unexpectedly moving.

Watch on Prime Video until July 31

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ (2019)

One you absolutely shouldn’t miss before it leaves Prime Video: “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” This is a heartfelt, offbeat adventure that quietly became one of the most beloved indie movies of the last few years. It’s funny, warm, and surprisingly powerful without ever feeling forced.

Zack Gottsagen stars as Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from a care facility to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Along the way, he crosses paths with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a troubled fisherman on the run, and the two form an unlikely friendship that feels completely genuine. Dakota Johnson also shines as the social worker trying to bring Zak home.

More Mark Twain than modern drama, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is a story about freedom, belonging, and rewriting your own narrative.

Watch on Prime Video until July 31

‘Oblivion’ (2013)

If you’re in the mood for sleek sci-fi with a surprising emotional core, don’t miss “Oblivion.” This underrated Tom Cruise gem is often overlooked in the genre, but it’s a visually stunning, thought-provoking ride that deserves to be watched at least once.

Jack Harper (Cruise) is one of the last drone repairmen stationed on a post-apocalyptic Earth. His routine mission takes a turn when he rescues a mysterious woman from a crashed spacecraft, unraveling secrets that challenge everything he thought he knew about the war, the planet, and even himself.

“Oblivion” pairs impressive visuals with a haunting score by M83 and a surprisingly layered story. It’s moody, stylish sci-fi that trades nonstop action for atmosphere and intrigue, and it just might stick with you longer than you expect.

Watch on Prime Video until July 31