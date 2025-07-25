Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this weekend

Prime Video’s most-watched list is constantly shifting, which makes it a great go-to when you’re not sure what to stream next. Whether it’s trending newcomers or returning fan favorites, it offers a snapshot of what’s currently pulling in viewers.

But just because a show is trending doesn’t mean it’s a must-watch, especially if your queue is already packed. That’s why I’ve filtered through the noise to highlight the three standout options worth your time this weekend.

While thriller hits like “We Were Liars,” “The Better Sister,” and “Countdown” have had their moment in the spotlight, I’m turning the focus to a few fresher picks.

From a gritty new “Bosch” spin-off starring Maggie Q, to a comedy drama led by Leighton Meester, plus the return of a beloved summer romance, these are the shows that actually earn a place on your watchlist.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, July 25, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’

Prime Video recently added all eight episodes of “Good Cop/Bad Cop” to its library. Created by John Quaintance and co-produced by The CW and Stan, the show first premiered on the network back in February.

Set in the quirky small town of Eden Vale, “Good Cop/Bad Cop” follows estranged siblings Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry Hickman (Luke Cook), forced into a detective partnership by their father, Chief Big Hank (Clancy Brown). Lou, a seasoned, people-savvy detective, contrasts sharply with her socially awkward, hyper-logical brother, making for an odd couple duo solving weekly mysteries while bickering like real family.

So if you’re looking for a breezy, character-driven mystery with sibling chemistry and small‑town charm, this comedy drama is now ready to stream on Prime Video.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Ballard’

Prime Video’s latest original is stepping in to fill the void left by “Bosch,” and longtime fans are here for it.

“Ballard” is a brand-new spinoff that trades Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) for Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), a determined detective first introduced in the “Bosch: Legacy” season finale earlier this year. Despite just debuting, the series has already climbed to No. 2 on the platform and boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows Ballard as she takes charge of the LAPD’s newly formed Cold Case Division — an under-resourced unit made up of volunteers, retirees, and civilians. Tasked with breathing new life into long-forgotten investigations (including a John Doe homicide and the killing of a councilman’s sister), Ballard also battles department pushback and the fallout from a recent misconduct scandal.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Prime Video’s hit YA romance returns with its third and final season. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season 3 kicked off with two episodes, and the story continues with one new installment dropping every Wednesday.

The narrative picks up with Belly (Lola Tung) finishing her junior year and enjoying life with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) at Finch University, until Conrad (Christopher Briney) unexpectedly reappears, reigniting the central love triangle and forcing Belly to confront her heart’s true calling.

Right out of the gate, the show delivers emotional jolts — from Jeremiah’s engagement to Belly, to Steven’s serious accident and simmering real-world drama fueling the decisions Belly must make. So if you’re tuning in for romance, family drama, and emotional growth set against the nostalgic summer backdrop of Cousins Beach, don’t miss season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

2. "Ballard" (2025)

3. "Countdown" (2025)

4. "Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War" (2025)

5. "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" (2025)

6. "We Were Liars" (2025)

7. "The Better Sister" (2025)

8. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (2022)

9. "The Chosen: Last Supper" (2025)

10. "Good Cop/Bad Cop" (2025)