'Wednesday' season 2 creators share update on potential spinoff — here's what we know

“Wednesday” season 2 is officially one week away, but with a third season already confirmed and spinoff rumors swirling, fans have been eager for clues about what might be next for the Addams universe.

While characters like Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) offer plenty of potential for expanded stories, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say their focus, for now, is firmly on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Nevermore Academy (h/t Collider).

“It’s not a priority at the moment because, as we just said, it’s how do we get Wednesday back faster than we did in season 2? So, we kind of went right from finishing season 2 to jumping right into developing season 3. So, it’s sort of all Wednesday all the time at the moment.”

That much is clear, especially with season 2 marking Wednesday’s return to Nevermore and the intensifying of her visions, including a moment in the trailer where she envisions Enid’s death. There’s still plenty of ground to cover in the main series before shifting focus to any Netflix spinoffs.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Plus, “Wednesday” season 2 brings a host of fresh faces to Nevermore Academy, from Steve Buscemi’s enigmatic new principal Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley’s Grandmama Hester Frump, to Billie Piper as music teacher Capri Isadora and Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn. These characters all offer plenty of scope for deeper exploration in future seasons.

Of course, the faster production pace for season 3 is likely welcome news for fans still recovering from the long wait between seasons. And while some might be disappointed to hear that a larger Addams Family universe won’t be expanding just yet, Gough and Millar aren’t ruling anything out in the long run.

As the premiere of season 2 draws near, the showrunners are still hard at work on post-production, fine-tuning everything from sound mixes to color grading, all while staying active in the writers’ room. “This show has been an amazing gift to us,” Millar said. “And we really want to honor the fans and make sure that we deliver the best show that they deserve after a three-year wait.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether or not spinoffs eventually come to life, there’s still so much to uncover within the world of Nevermore. For now, fans can look forward to more mystery, more mayhem, and more of Jenna Ortega’s unforgettable Wednesday when the series returns. Just expect more scares in season 2, and even a spooky dive into some pretty intense territory.

"Wednesday" season 2 will be released on Netflix in two parts: Part 1 on August 6, and part 2 on September 3.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.