5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus has added a ton of great movies for July 2025. There might even be too many to choose from, which is one reason that it makes our list of the best streaming services.

I've looked through the full list and landed on five must-watch films that achieve the high mark of 90% "fresh" or higher from critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It's not a perfect metric, but typically if a movie meets that benchmark, it's worth watching.

One such movie is one of the greatest comedies ever made, and one I've written about many times before. There's also a trio of incredible war dramas and an Oscar-nominated sports biopic celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

So, without further ado, here are the five top movies new to Paramount Plus to watch in July 2025.

'Airplane!' (1980)

Airplane (1980) Movie Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Airplane!"? In another roundup? Surely, you can't be serious.

Well, I am, and don't call me Shirley.

As I have said before, if "Airplane!" is available to include in one of these roundups, I'm going to include it. It's one of the greatest comedies of all time and a must-watch at any time.

The disaster comedy stars Robert Hays as former fighter pilot turned taxi driver Ted Striker. His flight attendant girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) dumps him at the beginning of the movie, so he hops on her flight at the last minute to win her back.

But the real star of the show is its ensemble cast, which features Leslie Nielsen and basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among others. Watch it now, thank me later.

Genre: Disaster comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Full Metal Jacket | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

"Full Metal Jacket" is arguably one of three definitive movies about the Vietnam War, with the other two being "Apocalypse Now" and "Platoon." That's impressive given that there's no shortage of great Vietnam War films (including the next movie in this roundup).

Stanley Kubrick's war drama is split into essentially two parts and follows a platoon of U.S. Marines during the war. It starts with their boot camp training in Parris Island, South Carolina, and primarily focuses on Private J. T. "Joker" Davis (Matthew Modine) and Private Leonard "Pyle" Lawrence (Vincent D'Onofrio). From there, it follows these Marines into the Vietnamese cities of Da Nang and Huế during the Tet Offensive.

It's tough to knock this movie for anything, though some people still found a way, including Roger Ebert. But one thing you can't knock is the performance of former drill sergeant Ronald Lee Ermey as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, who used his real-life experience to break into a long, successful career in acting.

Genre: War drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Hamburger Hill' (1987)

Hamburger Hill (1987) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD] - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned already, there is no shortage of Vietnam War movies. There isn't even a shortage of great Vietnam War movies.

But not "Apocalypse Now," nor "Platoon" nor even "Full Metal Jacket" can claim to have a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Hamburger Hill" can, though, and once you watch it, you'll realize why.

This war drama covers the 1969 Battle of Hamburger Hill, which was a Pyrrhic victory for the U.S. The U.S. Army's 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division managed to ultimately win the day, but that win is still considered to be a military disaster by most.

The movie specifically follows a platoon within the 3rd Battalion of the 187th Infantry, and features an incredible ensemble cast that includes Dylan McDermott, Don Cheadle and Courtney B. Vance. Don't miss it now that it's back on Paramount Plus.

Genre: War drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'The Fighter' (2010)

The Fighter (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I recently watched "The Fighter" at a screening with director David O. Russell, and I can unequivocally say I came away impressed. Christian Bale's performance is incredible, as is the final climactic boxing match.

This sports biopic stars Mark Wahlberg as Micky Ward, a boxer from Lowell, Massachusetts. He's the guy other boxers beat in a fight to then try and get better fights, which isn't so great for Micky.

Part of the problem is that he's managed by his mother, Alice (Melissa Leo), and trained by his brother Dicky (Christian Bale), who are both bad for Micky in their own ways. Alice arranges bad fights for Micky and Dicky is a crack addict who can't be relied on.

So as Micky develops a relationship with local bartender Charlene (Amy Adams), he realizes he needs to cut his family out of his professional life if he wants to be more than a stepping stone.

Genre: Sports drama biopic

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

"Zero Dark Thirty" is part political action thriller and part war movie, and might be director Kathryn Bigelow's best film to date. You could certainly consider it the more entertaining spiritual counterpart to "The Hurt Locker," her 2008 war film that won her the Best Director Oscar.

The film stars Jessica Chastain as Maya, a CIA intelligence analyst tasked with hunting down al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and it follows her character from 2003 when she's stationed at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, all the way up until the 2011 raid that resulted in the death of bin Laden.

"Zero Dark Thirty" also features a large ensemble cast loaded with acting talent, including Mark Strong, Kyle Chandler, James Gandolfini, Mark Duplass and Jeremy Strong as CIA personnel and Joel Edgerton and Chris Pratt as members of SEAL Team 6. Chastain steals the movie and gets Oscar gold, but the rest of the cast is still well worth watching.

Genre: Political action thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus