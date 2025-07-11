Ending soon! Get Apple TV Plus for just $4 while you still can for Prime Day
I am spiritually unprepared for this deal to vanish
Apple TV Plus is rolling out one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen, but Prime Day ends tonight, so now’s the time to act.
For a very limited time, new and eligible returning customers can add Apple TV Plus as a Prime Video channel for just $4.99 a month, half off the regular price of $9.99.
Even better timing? "Foundation" season 3 drops today, so there’s never been a better excuse to dive in. The discounted rate is billed monthly, with no long-term commitment — just stream what you want, when you want. After two months, the price will return to the regular monthly rate.
If you’ve been curious about Apple TV Plus or just want more premium content without paying full price, this Prime Day offer is definitely worth checking out. Just be quick!
Apple TV Plus is absolutely worth checking out right now, especially with this Prime Day deal ending tonight that slashes the price in half. You’ll get access to amazing originals plus exciting new shows dropping all summer long. If you haven’t explored Apple’s lineup yet, now’s the time to dive in before the deal’s gone.
Anyone with a Prime Video account who isn’t currently subscribed to Apple TV Plus can score one of the best streaming deals of the summer, but you’ll need to move fast. As part of the final Prime Day hours, you can add Apple TV Plus as a Prime Video channel for just $4.99 a month. The deal only lasts two months at that discounted price, and Prime Day ends tonight.
To sign up, head to Prime Video’s channels section and look for the Apple TV Plus add-on. If you're eligible, setup takes seconds, and you’ll unlock Apple’s stacked lineup of premium originals.
With "Foundation" season 3 premiering today, and upcoming summer hits like "Slow Horses" season 5 and Jason Momoa’s "Chief of War" on the way, this is the perfect time to jump in.
With streaming costs rising everywhere, this $4.99 deal is a rare win. If you’ve been curious, now’s the time to try it before the price (and Prime Day) disappears.
